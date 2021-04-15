Blackpool vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Blackpool welcome Sunderland to the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a high-octane top-of-the-table clash.

The home side have picked up 65 points in 39 matches so far this season - good enough for the fifth spot in the League One table.

They're also unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions, and the wind is truly in their sails.

Sunderland, on the other hand, occupy the third position with 71 points from 40 games. However, their mojo has been dampened a bit courtesy of two back-to-back defeats.

Clearly, the result of this match could be pivotal come the end of the season.

Blackpool vs Sunderland head-to-head

Charlie Wyke bagged an equalizer the last time these two met

The two teams have met 61 times before, with Sunderland emerging victorious on 26 occasions.

Blackpool have won 17 times, while the remaining 18 have been drawn. That being said, the Seasiders have only beaten the Black Cats once in 45 years.

Blackpool form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Sunderland form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Blackpool vs Sunderland team news

Blackpool

After scoring six goals in four games, club top scorer Jerry Yates has gone two matches without adding to his already impressive tally of 18 for the season.

He will be raring to get back amongst the goals. However, his veteran strike partner Gary Madine continues to nurse a groin injury he picked up in January.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, Keshi Anderson, Gary Madine, Kevin Stewart, CJ Hamilton

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sunderland

The Black Cats welcomed defender Bailey Wright back from injury in their 2-1 defeat against Wigan.

Northern Irish international Tom Flanagan could follow suit this week. However, manager Lee Johnson may as well opt to give the 29-year-old more time to recover.

Injuries: Jake Vokins, Arbenit Xhemajli

Doubtful: Tom Flanagan

Suspensions: None

Blackpool vs Sunderland predicted XI

Blackpool predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Daniel Ballard; Daníel Leó Grétarsson; Luke Garbutt; Elliot Embleton; Kenny Dougall; Grant Ward; Sullay Kaikai; Jerry Yates; Ellis Simms

Sunderland predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Luke O'Nein; Denver Hume; Bailey Wright; Dion Sanderson; Max Power; Josh Scowen; Aiden McGeady; Jack Diamond; Lynden Gooch; Charlie Wyke

Blackpool vs Sunderland prediction

Aiden McGeady has proven a difficult man to stop this season

Sunderland have the firepower up top to do damage to any defense in the league. They have the second-highest goalscorer in the division, Charlie Wyke, and the man with the most assists, Aiden McGeady, in their ranks.

However, Blackpool have only lost three games at home all season and they'll be difficult to beat. Sunderland have picked up the most draws in the league this season and it is likely they will add to that tally this weekend.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland

