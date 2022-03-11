Blackpool vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two sides separated by four points and two places in the bottom half of the EFL Championship table go head-to-head as Blackpool and Swansea City lock horns at the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw back in November’s reverse fixture.

Blackpool made it two wins from two league games last weekend as they saw off a resilient Stoke City side 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s men ended their four-match winless run courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Reading on February 26.

With 48 points from 35 games, Blackpool are currently 14th in the EFL Championship standings, six points off Nottingham Forest in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Swansea City were denied their third win on the trot courtesy of a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Prior to that, the Swans claimed a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on February 28 before seeing off Coventry City 3-1 five days later.

Swansea City are currently 16th in the league table after picking up 44 points from 34 games.

Blackpool vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Blackpool head into Saturday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their last 44 meetings. Swansea City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Swansea City Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Blackpool vs Swansea City Team News

Blackpool

Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson and Richard Keogh have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson, Richard Keogh

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans will take to the pitch without the services of Nathanael Ogbeta and Hannes Wolf, who are both recuperating from injuries. Ryan Manning is currently suspended.

Injured: Nathanael Ogbeta, Hannes Wolf

Suspended: Ryan Manning

Blackpool vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Oliver Casey, Jordan Thorniley, Reece James, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Kenny Dougall, Callum Connolly, CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Blackpool vs Swansea City Prediction

On a run of two consecutive victories, Blackpool appear to have hit their stride once again and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Despite their defeat last time out, the Swans have also enjoyed a fine run in recent times and we expect them to take the game to the hosts. We predict a thrilling contest on Saturday with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Swansea City

