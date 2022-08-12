Blackpool vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Blackpool host Swansea City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had difficult starts to the season.

Blackpool are currently 13th in the league, having won one and lost one game so far this campaign. MIchael Appleton's side will be going into the game off the back of being knocked out by Barrow in the EFL Cup and will look to bounce back with a win against Swansea on Saturday.

Swansea, on the other hand, are currently 22nd in the table, having yet to pick up their first league win of the campaign. Russell Martin's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Oxford United in midweek and will hope to turn kickstart their season with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool StatZone @blackpoolSZ



Gary Madine's goal was the difference between the two sides when they last met in March.

Both sides will want to win the game to climb up the table and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Blackpool vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Blackpool have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their previous two meetings, with the other ending in a draw.

That win came the last time the two sides met back in March. Gary Madine's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide: L-L-D

Blackpool vs Swansea City Team News

Blackpool

James Husband will be a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt are all out injured.

Injured: Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt

Doubtful: James Husband

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Joe Allen is a doubt for the game. Apart from that, Martin will have a full strength side to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joe Allen

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



kick off their league campaign tomorrow against Barnsley (11am).



"I'm sure there'll be a little bit of nervous tension around the place, but we'll be looking to implement our style, our play, and go up there and just focusing on us."

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Matthew Virtue, Sonny Carey, Lewis Fiorini; Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler, Gary Madine

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Wood; Ryan Manning, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Blackpool vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides have been in poor form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Swansea City

