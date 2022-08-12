Blackpool vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Blackpool host Swansea City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had difficult starts to the season.
Blackpool are currently 13th in the league, having won one and lost one game so far this campaign. MIchael Appleton's side will be going into the game off the back of being knocked out by Barrow in the EFL Cup and will look to bounce back with a win against Swansea on Saturday.
Swansea, on the other hand, are currently 22nd in the table, having yet to pick up their first league win of the campaign. Russell Martin's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Oxford United in midweek and will hope to turn kickstart their season with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.
Both sides will want to win the game to climb up the table and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Blackpool vs Swansea City Head-to-Head
Blackpool have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their previous two meetings, with the other ending in a draw.
That win came the last time the two sides met back in March. Gary Madine's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.
Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-W
Swansea City Form Guide: L-L-D
Blackpool vs Swansea City Team News
Blackpool
James Husband will be a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt are all out injured.
Injured: Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt
Doubtful: James Husband
Suspended: None
Swansea City
Joe Allen is a doubt for the game. Apart from that, Martin will have a full strength side to choose from.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Joe Allen
Suspended: None
Blackpool vs Swansea City Predicted XI
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Matthew Virtue, Sonny Carey, Lewis Fiorini; Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler, Gary Madine
Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Wood; Ryan Manning, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Blackpool vs Swansea City Prediction
Both sides have been in poor form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.
We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Swansea City
Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here