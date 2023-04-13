Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Blackpool and Wigan Athletic go head-to-head in a mouth-watering EFL Championship relegation three-pointer on Saturday. Both sides are currently separated by just one point at the bottom of the league table and we anticipate a thrilling battle at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool suffered a fresh blow in their quest for survival as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Monday.

Stephen Dobbie’s men have now lost four games on the spin, scoring four goals and shipping 13 since their 6-1 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers on March 14.

The Seasiders have picked up 35 points from 41 games to sit 23rd in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic were left languishing at the bottom of the league table as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Swansea City on Monday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on April 7 which saw the Latics’ three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Wigan will be looking to arrest their slump and resume their race against the drop, they are without a win in 16 straight away games, losing nine and claiming seven draws since October.

Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 22 wins from the last 50 meetings between the teams, Wigan Athletic boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Blackpool have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Wigan are on a run of four wins in their last five visits to Bloomfield Road, with a 1-0 loss in November 2020 being the exception.

Blackpool have lost their last four outings, scoring four goals and shipping 13 goals since mid-March.

The Latics are winless in 16 consecutive away games across all competitions, stretching back to October’s 2-0 victory at Rotherham United.

Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

With their race for survival potentially on the line, we expect Blackpool and Wigan to come out guns blazing on Saturday. However, Dobbie’s side have home advantage in their favor and we are tipping them to see off the Latics, who are on a horrendous run away from home.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackpool

Tip 2: First to score - Blackpool (The Seasiders have opened the scoring in their last five games against Wigan)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Wigan’s last five matches)

