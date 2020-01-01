Blaugrana want in Aubameyang in the summer, decision made on Arturo Vidal and more: Barcelona transfer round-up 1st January 2020

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave Arsenal next summer.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! With the transfer window now active, we take a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours surrounding the reigning La Liga champions.

Barcelona to bid for Arsenal star Aubameyang in the summer

Barcelona have joined a host of Europe's top clubs in the hunt for wantaway Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Football London reports.

The Gabonese striker has netted 13 goals this season - half of the Gunners' Premier League total and is currently unhappy with his situation at the club, as he wants to play for a side that offers him a better chance to win silverware.

As per reports, Inter Milan are also believed to be interested in his services and it seems that the Catalans will have to pay up for him if they are to add him to their ranks in the summer.

Arturo Vidal not to be sold in January

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to sell Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan in the January transfer window despite strong interest from the Serie A leaders, as per COPE.

The Catalan giants have decided against allowing the Chile international to move because they have already loaned Carles Alena to Real Betis and Brazilian midfielder Arthur is out injured.

A few days earlier, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti talked about how Vidal would be a good fit for I Nerazzurri, he told ESPN (h/t Football Italia):

Vidal is a player with great character and experience, so we’ll see what happens. We are talking about a player who can certainly take us up a level, and we are already at a good level.

Ligue 1 club Nice also join in the race to land young defender Todibo on loan

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is one of the hottest prospects in this transfer window, with several clubs including AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen all interested in signing the player on a short-term loan.

Advertisement

As per a report from Barcelona based Mundo Deportivo, French club OGC Nice have now joined the long list of the Frenchman's admirers.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 side, under Patrick Vieira's tutelage, would love to have Todibo for the remainder of the season.

Also See: EPL Transfer news