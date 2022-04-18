"Bloke is incredible" - Fans laud Chelsea superstar for silencing critics in 2-0 FA Cup win against Palace 

Chelsea fans were impressed with Timo Werner's contribution to the squad following his performance in the Blues' 2-0 FA cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Werner had a good outing with the Blues, ending the game with an assist for Chelsea’s other in-form man Mason Mount. The star's quick feet and decisive pass to Romelu Lukaku - who hit the crossbar - also added to his overall performance.

The Stamford Bridge faithful took to Twitter to laud the German’s performance, and here is a selection of tweets shared about Timo Werner's brilliance:

⚡️ @clinicalkai Timo Werner was my MOTM today. Timo Werner was my MOTM today.

🎃🎃 @Yerdas_out This front three being our best front three doesn't make it good btw. Werner cutback is our best source of creating chances pls sign a #10 and winger and bin half our attackers This front three being our best front three doesn't make it good btw. Werner cutback is our best source of creating chances pls sign a #10 and winger and bin half our attackers

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Timo Werner has been in a really good form of late, hope he maintains that 🤲🏾 Timo Werner has been in a really good form of late, hope he maintains that 🤲🏾

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Southampton

vs Real Madrid

vs Crystal Palace



Continues to contribute. Timo Werner has been directly involved in 5 goals in his last 3 games:vs Southamptonvs Real Madridvs Crystal PalaceContinues to contribute. Timo Werner has been directly involved in 5 goals in his last 3 games:⚽️⚽️ vs Southampton⚽️🅰️ vs Real Madrid🅰️ vs Crystal PalaceContinues to contribute. 😏 https://t.co/zc3gOdIjCf

Dami™️ @TheGrandDam Werner has higher G/A than Lukaku in all comps? Werner has higher G/A than Lukaku in all comps? https://t.co/LPxvLovrww

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Can we talk about Werner’s performances in the last three games? Can we talk about Werner’s performances in the last three games? https://t.co/nZG2i40a1d

🗿Broken Heart 💔 @broken_heart490 The RB Leipzig Timo Werner might have finally arrived the bridge. He was good today. The RB Leipzig Timo Werner might have finally arrived the bridge. He was good today. https://t.co/05q3WZ2M39

Frank Edoho @frankedoho

#CHECRY Timo Werner heard he was appointed Man of the Match and next thing my Man starts tapping the ball like they just announced him Ballon D'or Winner! Timo Werner heard he was appointed Man of the Match and next thing my Man starts tapping the ball like they just announced him Ballon D'or Winner!#CHECRY

✈️ @Arrizabalager This Werner bloke is incredible. This Werner bloke is incredible.

Cammy @carefreecammy



Timo fucking Werner



Bring on Wembley again and bring on the scouse pricks. Shutting myself and many other Chelsea fans up lately.Timo fucking WernerBring on Wembley again and bring on the scouse pricks. Shutting myself and many other Chelsea fans up lately. Timo fucking Werner 👏Bring on Wembley again and bring on the scouse pricks. https://t.co/HlED694Y25

Werner has not always enjoyed a close relationship with the fans and he will be happy to get them on his side with his recent performances. The German could’ve even bagged a second assist against Palace, but Lukaku hit the frame of the goal after superb work by the German.

The Blues and Werner will now set their sights on the FA Cup final against Liverpool, where Thomas Tuchel will hope that his compatriot can maintain his Midas touch. The Stamford Bridge faithful will also be hoping that Werner can help guide Chelsea to what could be their sole piece of domestic silverware this season.

They will also need to be at their best to prevent Jurgen Klopp’s men from completing the quadruple.

Romelu Lukaku misses big chance to add to Chelsea's tally

Thomas Tuchel's advice to Romelu Lukaku was not well taken by the star as he fumbled an opportunity to add his name to the scoresheet against Crystal Palace.

Tuchel had said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Romelu Lukaku needs to take chances. It is exactly what he needs to do.”

“Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds."

With the game nearing the final whistle, Lukaku picked up a long-ball and led the attack. A short tussle put the ball into Timo Werner's path, and the star brought it into the penalty area before squaring it on for Lukaku to finish.

The former Inter star failed to convert the pinpoint pass, hitting the post instead and missed his chance to increase Chelsea's tally on the day. His poor showing will likely keep him out of Tuchel's starting lineup in their upcoming games.

