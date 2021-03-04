Blues Corner: Mason Mount

Over the past few seasons, we have seen the emergence of quite a few exciting prospects at Chelsea who have shown signs of going on to become world-class players in the future. Chief among them is 22-year-old Mason Mount, who has worked his way into the hearts of the Stamford Bridge faithful in the span of a season and a half.

The Portsmouth-born youngster joined Chelsea's academy at the age of 6. His potential was recognized by the club as soon as he became a teenager and he made his first appearance for Chelsea's U-18 side before hitting the age of 15.

Mount achieved a scholarship contract at the age of 15 with the deal prospectively turning into a professional contract when he turned 17. He continued to impress the under-18s and the development squad before signing a 5-year deal and committing his future to Chelsea.

To gain valuable first-team experience, Mason Mount was sent to Vitesse on loan for the 2017-18 season. After enjoying a fruitful spell with the Dutch outfit, Mount joined Derby County on loan for the 2018-19 season where he joined hands with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Upon returning to West London after his loan spell, Mason Mount signed a new five-year contract and made his first senior appearance for the Blues in the 2019-20 season's Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Chelsea were serving a transfer ban at the time and they desperately needed their young guns to step up. Mason Mount grabbed the opportunity with both hands as Frank Lampard's young brigade started turning heads with their impressive performances.

Mount hit the ground running at Chelsea and scored his first goal for the club in their second game of the 2019-20 season against Leicester City. He soon became one of the most vital cogs in Frank Lampard's system and was highly effective in the role of an attacking midfielder.

He ended the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with eight goals and six assists to his name. While those numbers are certainly impressive for any youngster in his senior debut campaign in the Premier League, there was plenty more to Mount's game than just that.

Mount was a tireless worker on the field and always kept opposition defenders on their toes. His unrelenting nature on the football field and work ethic made him a fan favorite across the globe.

Mount played 53 games for Chelsea in his first season across all competitions, becoming the first academy player at the club to have made more than 50 appearances in his debut season.

To add the icing to the cake, Mason Mount scored an absolute peach of a freekick in the last match of the 2019-20 Premier League season to secure a top 4 finish and Champions League qualification for Chelsea.

With the transfer ban lifted, Chelsea invested heavily in the summer transfer window and roped in some of the finest young attackers in the game. However, it made no difference to Mason Mount as he kicked on in the same vein.

Mount has continued to deliver the goods consistently, even as his more high-profile teammates have struggled to hit their strides. When Frank Lampard was given the sack and Thomas Tuchel was appointed in his place, players were expected to take a while to adapt to the new philosophy.

However, Mason Mount has taken to the new regime like fish to water and at the age of 22, he already looks like a seasoned professional.

Having risen through the ranks and made it to the senior side at his childhood club, Mason Mount is the newly-crowned prince at Chelsea. He scores goals just as well as he sets them up and Mason Mount looks ready to play a big part in the future of the Chelsea football club.