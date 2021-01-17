Blues Corner: Peter Osgood

Chelsea’s tryst with success in English football has historically been peppered with an intriguing series of legendary highs. While the turn of the century has seen the Blues achieve remarkable levels of consistency, the messiahs of old remain an irreplaceable part of Chelsea’s folklore.

In the latest episode of Chelsea FC’s ‘Legends of the Bridge’ series, ardent Chelsea fan and Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor revisits the exploits and adventures of legendary Blues striker Peter Osgood in the 1960s and 1970s. Osgood was an imposing and old-fashioned number nine on the field and his boyish charm and footballing charisma have made him an integral part of the club’s folklore.

Chelsea had managed to assemble a team of excellent players in the 1950s and won their first league title in 1955. Success in the FA Cup continued to evade the Blues, however, as rivals and pundits alike continued to fixate on the Blues’ inability to clinch English football’s most decorated trophy.

Set against a backdrop of heartbreak and disappointment in the FA Cup, Peter Osgood’s introduction to the Chelsea squad as a precocious teenager was a breath of fresh air and would eventually mark a turning point in the club’s history. Osgood was sensational for Chelsea’s reserves and scored 30 goals in 20 games before he was fast-tracked to the first team.

In addition to his natural talent, Peter Osgood also became famous for his sheer grit and determination. The young forward suffered an injury that could have potentially ended his career in 1966 but refused to back down from the challenge and returned with a newfound passion for the game only a year later.

Peter Osgood’s year away from the game served as the ideal catalyst for his exploits with a Chelsea team that was primed to challenge English football’s preconceived notions. Osgood was the beating heart of his side and single-handedly gave Chelsea their first FA Cup by becoming only one of nine players to ever score in every round of the competition in 1970.

Osgood spent ten years at Chelsea and led an eventful life both on and off the pitch. The burly striker was nicknamed the ‘King of Stamford Bridge’ and remains one of the most special players in Chelsea’s history.

Peter Osgood passed away in March of 2006 and memories of his legendary career with the Blues have been enshrined in a statue outside his favorite hunting ground – Stamford Bridge. The English striker is a bonafide Chelsea great and personified the free spirits that thronged the stadium over five decades ago.