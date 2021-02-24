Blues Corner: Top 5 Legends

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

Stamford Bridge has been home to some of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. Though their success has largely come since the turn of the millennium, Chelsea has enjoyed a fair amount of glory along the way.

Today, we'll take a look at five players who have etched their names in Chelsea folklore and have left an indelible mark on the club and on the game.

#1 Didier Drogba

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Having scored a total of 164 games for Chelsea in 381 appearances, Didier Drogba is viewed as one of the Premier League greats. Drogba matched his technical ability with his attitude and never failed to deliver on the big stage for Chelsea.

Across his two stints at Chelsea, Didier Drogba has won the Premier League four times and the UEFA Champions League once. The belligerent striker has also won the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Advertisement

#2 Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea Training Session and Press Conference

The first of Chelsea's modern-day legends, the little magician Gianfranco Zola blossomed into a world-beater at Stamford Bridge. After joining Chelsea in 1996, Zola got the world to stop and take notice with an absolute peach of a freekick in a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Even Sir Alex Ferguson was in awe of Gianfranco Zola, calling him the only player who enjoys playing against his Manchester United side. Zola led Chelsea through a trophy-laden year as they won the League, the Cup Winners' Cup, and the Super Cup.

Advertisement

Gianfranco Zola was in a zone of his own, constantly on the move and popping up in spaces and causing havoc in the final third with his silky feet and incredible vision.

#3 Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood

Peter Leslie Osgood was Chelsea's hero through the 60s and 70s. After joining Chelsea in 1964 at the age of 17 as a junior, he broke into the senior side quite quickly. Peter Osgood garnered a lot of attention as he scored 12 goals in eight games in Chelsea's end-of-the-season tour in Australia.

Advertisement

A broken leg caused Osgood to miss almost a year. That didn't hinder him in the least as he returned and smashed 17 goals in the 1967-68 season. A mainstay in the Chelsea lineup throughout his stint in West London, Peter Osgood famously scored in every round of the FA Cup in 1970 becoming one of the only nine players to do so.

He kicked on to score in two cup finals in the two subsequent seasons. Osgood is famously known as the 'Wizard of Os' among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

He passed away in 2006 but Chelsea has erected a statue of him outside Stamford Bridge and he will continue to be revered as one of the most influential players in Chelsea's history.

#4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

As Chelsea stepped into the new millennium, they needed individuals who could lead from the front, and in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, they found the right man for the job.

Hasselbaink hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, scoring against Manchester United in the FA Charity Shield in his debut. Although Hasselbaink did not get along well with the Chelsea coaching staff, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season scoring 23 goals in 35 appearances.

Advertisement

Over the course of the next few seasons, Hasselbaink became a cult favorite at Chelsea. He formed a remarkable striking partnership with Eidar Gudjonssen with the duo combining to score 51 goals in the 2001-02 season.

Hasselbaink faced competition from the likes of Hernan Crespo and Adrian Mutu as Chelsea invested heavily in the transfer market but that never deterred the Dutchman from becoming a modern-day legend at the club.

#5 John Terry

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

John Terry is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the Premier League. He spent 19 years at Stamford Bridge, winning numerous honors along the way in a trophy-laden career.

After moving to Chelsea at the age of 14, John Terry rose through the ranks and broke into the first team in 1998. In the 2000-01 season, Terry established himself as a regular in the senior side. A commanding, no-nonsense center-back, John Terry held the fort down for Chelsea for close to two decades.

Advertisement

He has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and one UEFA Champions League among many others. Terry also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 2004-05 season.

John Terry is the most successful captain in the history of Chelsea and has made over 500 appearances for the club. The Englishman is a Premier League legend without a doubt and will always hold a special place in the heart of the Blues' fans.