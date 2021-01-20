Blues Interview: Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market in recent months and their new signing Ben Chilwell has managed to hit the ground running in his new environment at Stamford Bridge. The former Leicester City left-back is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the Premier League and his performances for Chelsea this season has filled the Blues with confidence.

Ben Chilwell has been a bright spot for Chelsea so far this season and could potentially nail down his place at the club for the next few years. In the latest episode of the Blues’ series ‘Certified Chelsea Chats’, the talented Chelsea full-back gets candid with host Anant Tyagi and shares his experiences with the Chelsea squad.

Chilwell responded to several questions from Chelsea fans across India and was also asked to pick his favourite footballer. The Chelsea defender chose Argentine genius Lionel Messi as the best player of all time and gave his verdict on the football world’s favourite debate.

"Messi, all day. We're not going to see anything as good as him for a long time so we just have to appreciate it while we can."

Over the past year, Chelsea have brought the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech to the club and have effectively built a team for the future. Ben Chilwell was asked to pick one player that was particularly difficult to face in training sessions and chose American star Christian Pulisic.

"The first one that springs to mind in training is probably Christian Pulisic. The ball is just stuck to his feet so when he's on your wing in training, it's very difficult to get the ball off him."

Ben Chilwell often plays alongside Christian Pulisic on the left flank for Chelsea and the blossoming partnership between the two youngsters bodes well for Chelsea. Chilwell is currently the first-choice left-back at Chelsea and named Marcelo and Blues legend Ashley Cole as his footballing idols.

"I loved watching Ashley Cole. He was my English idol. Marcelo of Real Madrid is unbelievable - the way he sees the game in a different way. I hope to have a career like him."

Ben Chilwell has started 16 Premier League games for Chelsea this season and has racked up two goals and four assists. The English left-back is a crucial cog in Frank Lampard’s new-look Blues side and his performances this season have already made him a favourite among Chelsea’s passionate fanbase.