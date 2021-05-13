Blues Legend: Ashely Cole

Ashley Cole’s magnificent Chelsea career cemented his status as not only the club’s best-ever left-back, but also one of the best defenders in Premier League history. A product of Arsenal's youth academy, Cole made a name for himself with the Gunners and sealed a controversial move across the London divide in 2006.

Under Jose Mourinho, Cole became a key player for the Premier League giants and impressed with his ability to contribute to both phases of play with incredible efficiency. In the latest episode of Legends of the Bridge, hosted by Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor, Chelsea fans across the globe were given a glimpse of Cole’s career with the club.

He made his Chelsea debut in 2006 against Charlton Athletic, as he came on as a substitute for Wayne Bridge in a 2-1 victory for the Blues. Cole soon became the first choice left-back and scored his first goal for the club in 2008, as he found the back of the net in the London derby against West Ham at Upton Park.

Cole was undoubtedly a world-class player, but it was his character, work ethic and willingness to put his body on the line for the team that made him a fan favorite. He suffered a knock after a collision with Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final but went on to play the rest of the game, even scoring in the penalty shoot-out.

Cole won two FA Cup trophies in his first three seasons at the club, but the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti proved to be a blessing for him on a personal level. The Italian spearheaded Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the club, with the Englishman playing a pivotal role on the left flank. Chelsea also won the FA Cup that season, with Cole getting his hands on the trophy for the sixth time in his career.

The departure of Ancelotti saw Andre Villas-Boas arrive at the club for the 2011-12 season. The Portuguese manager was sacked midway through the season, but Roberto Di Matteo took over the reins on an interim basis and spearheaded Chelsea to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Just as he did in 2008 against Manchester United, Cole stepped up in the shootout and calmly dispatched his penalty, as Chelsea defied the odds to beat a star-studded Bayern Munich team in the final.

In the seasons that followed, Cole lost his place in the team but remained at the club until the end of the 2013-14 season. On the last day of the season, he captained Chelsea in his final appearance for the club, as the Blues recorded a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City.

In 338 appearances for the club, Cole scored seven goals and recorded 38 assists, while he also won eight major honors at Stamford Bridge. Players have come and gone over the years, but the Englishman left a lasting legacy at the club and is remembered fondly for his eight-year stint with the Londoners.