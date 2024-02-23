Boavista vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Boavista host Sporting Braga at the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Sunday (February 25) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have endured a turbulent campaign under new boss Ricardo Paiva. They lost 2-1 to 10-man Chaves last time out despite finishing with a numerical advantage. Boavista are 11th in the league table with 24 points from 22 games.

Braga, meanwhile, have had mixed results but remain in contention for continental football. They beat Farense 2-1 in their last outing, with Simon Banza and Cher Ndour getting on the scoresheet, before crashing out of the UEFA Europa League with a 6-5 aggregate defeat to Qarabag in midweek.

Braga are fourth in the Primeira Liga with 43 points They are five points behind third-placed Porto.

Boavista vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 meetings between the two sides, with Boavista leading 45-41.

Braga are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Boavista are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.

Braga have scored 46 goals in the top flight. Only Benfica (52) and Sporting (60) have scored more.

The Archbishops have picked up 22 points on the road, the joint-second-highest in the competition.

Boavista vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Boavista have won just one of their last five games and two of their last 15. They have won one of their last eight home games.

Braga, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just two of their last nine games. They have won two of their last three road games, though, and should come out on top.

Prediction: Boavista 1-3 Braga

Boavista vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Boavista's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)