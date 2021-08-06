Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

Boca Juniors are set to play Argentinos Juniors at La Bombonera on Sunday in the Argentine Primera Division.

Boca Juniors come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Alexander Medina's Talleres in their most recent Argentine Primera Division game. Boca Juniors registered no shots on target, despite fielding the likes of Cristian Pavon and Norberto Briasco.

Argentinos Juniors, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Central Cordoba. A first-half goal from midfielder Alejandro Martinez for Central Cordoba was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from young attacker Mateo Coronel for Argentinos Juniors.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn 10.

¡Boca, clasificado a los cuartos de final de la #CopaArgentina!



Tras empatar 0-0, le ganó 4-1 por penales a River y avanza de ronda.#VamosBoca 🟦🟨🟦 pic.twitter.com/3XcqeOVvUV — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) August 5, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from midfielders Diego Sosa and Fausto Vera for Argentinos Juniors was cancelled out by goals from attacker Mauro Zarate and striker Ramon Abila for Boca Juniors. Argentinos Juniors had young midfielder Franco Ibarra sent off late in the second-half.

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: D-L-D-D

Argentinos Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: D-L-W-D

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Team News

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors will be without Argentina international Eduardo Salvio, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Agustin Almendra. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Miguel Angel Russo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio

Doubtful: Agustin Almendra

Suspended: None

Argentinos Juniors

Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors have no known injury concerns and manager Gabriel Milito is likely to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Agustin Rossi, Marcelo Weigandt, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez, Esteban Rolon, Cristian Pavon, Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Agustin Obando, Norberto Briasco

Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lucas Chaves, Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Angel Torren, Lucas Villalba, Matias Romero, Jonathan Gomez, Franco Moyano, Elias Gomez, Gabriel Carabajal, Gabriel Hauche, Gabriel Avalos

#AAAJ ⚽ Nuevo entrenamiento en el Centro de Fútbol Profesional a la espera del partido del fin de semana frente a Boca Juniors. pic.twitter.com/jv8TpE9xME — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) August 5, 2021

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction

Boca Juniors have endured a poor start to the Argentine Primera Division, and are yet to win a game. Experienced forward Carlos Tevez left the club this year, and in his absence the likes of Cristian Pavon and Norberto Briasco have had to take on more responsibility.

Argentinos Juniors, on the other hand, have won only one game in the Argentine Primera Division so far. The likes of Gabriel Avalon and Gabriel Hauche will be crucial if they are to get a positive result in this game.

Boca Juniors should register their first win.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-1 Argentinos Juniors

