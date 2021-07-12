Boca Juniors vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Boca Juniors are set to play Atletico Mineiro at La Bombonera on Tuesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors last played an official game in May, when they lost 0-0 (2-4 p) to Racing Club in first phase semi-final. The likes of Carlos Tevez and Sebastian Villa were unable to find a way past Racing Club.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, beat America Futebol Clube 1-0 in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. A second-half goal from young Colombian midfielder Dylan Borrero ensured victory for Cuca's Atletico Mineiro.

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors and Atletico Mineiro will face each other for the first time in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors form guide in the Copa Libertadores: W-D-L-L-W

Atletico Mineiro form guide in the Copa Libertadores: W-W-W-W-W

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors will be missing a few players. Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona will not feature having participated in the recent Copa America, while Colombian left-back Frank Fabra is not available. Argentina international Eduardo Salvio is out injured, while there are doubts over the availability of Peruvian centre-back Carlos Zambrano and young midfielder Agustin Almendra.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio

Doubtful: Carlos Zambrano, Agustin Almendra

Suspended: None

Not available: Edwin Cardona, Frank Fabra

Atletico Mineiro

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro manager Cuca will be unable to call upon the services of experienced Chilean forward Eduardo Vargas, young attacker Marrony and forward Keno, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Dodo and Argentine midfielder Ignacio Fernandez.

Injured: Marrony, Keno, Eduardo Vargas

Doubtful: Dodo, Ignacio Fernandez

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (3-5-2): Agustin Rossi, Marcelo Weigandt, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izqueirdoz, Agustin Sandez, Cristian Medina, Esteban Rolon, Alan Varela, Diego Gonzalez, Cristian Pavon, Sebastian Villa

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Everson, Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso, Matias Zaracho, Jair, Tche Tche, Jefferson Savarino, Hulk, Hyoran

✈️ Chegamos: delegação atleticana desembarca em Buenos Aires e segue para o hotel. 🚍#VamoGalo #ContinenteAtleticano 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/XMuhDDnzPx — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) July 12, 2021

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Boca Juniors are missing some key players, while the departure of forward Carlos Tevez puts them in a problematic position. With Tevez gone, the likes of Cristian Pavon and Sebastian Villa will have to step up.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, have done well in the Campeonato Brasiliero Serie A and are 3rd. In Brazil international Hulk they have a highly experienced forward who is capable of changing games single-handedly.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Abhinav Anand