Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Boca Juniors are set to host Newell's Old Boys on Sunday at La Bombonera in their next Argentine Primera Division game.

Boca Juniors come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Lanus on Saturday at La Bombonera. A brace from Argentine attacker Nicolas Orsini secured the win for Luis Zubeldia's Lanus.

A late second-half goal from Ramon Abila proved to be a mere consolation for Boca Juniors.

FINAL #Boca 1 (41’ ST Abila) - Lanús 2 (27’ y 44’ PT Orsini) pic.twitter.com/hgBkXClCXH — Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 21, 2020

Newell's Old Boys, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against 10-man Talleres Cordoba on Tuesday at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

A goal from former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool attacker Maxi Rodriguez for Newell's Old Boys was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Tomas Pochettino for Talleres Cordoba, who had midfielder Ignacio Mendez sent off in the first half.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this month in the Argentine Primera Division. Boca Juniors beat Newell's Old Boys 2-0, courtesy of goals from former Manchester United and Juventus forward Carlos Tevez and centre-back Lisandro Lopez.

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-W-L-L

Newell's Old Boys form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-L-W-D

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Team News

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Gaston Avila and midfielder Guillermo Matias Fernandez, who are both out injured.

Injured: Gaston Avila, Guillermo Matias Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Newell's Old Boys will be without young midfielder Nicolas Castro, goalkeeper Alan Aguerre, and midfielder Denis Rodriguez, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Alan Aguerre, Nicolas Castro, Denis Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada, Leonardo Jara, Lisandro Lopez, Carlos Zambrano, Emmanuel Mas, Diego Gonzalez, Jorman Campuzano, Mauro Zarate, Sebastian Villa, Ramon Abila, Gonzalo Maroni

Newell's Old Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramiro Macagno, Facundo Nadalin, Manuel Guanini, Fabricio Fontanini, Mariano Bittolo, Pablo Perez, Anibal Moreno, Maxi Rodriguez, Sebastian Palacios, Ramiro Sordo, Francisco Gonzalez

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction

Boca Juniors have lost their last two games in the Argentine Primera Division, and lie second in their group. The likes of Mauro Zarate and Ramon Abila will have important roles to play, while in defence they have experience in the form of Lisandro Lopez and Esteban Andrada.

Newell's Old Boys, on the other hand, lie third in their group, two points behind Boca Juniors. They lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture, but a win here would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Boca Juniors, despite their form, might just edge past Newell's Old Boys on Sunday.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-0 Newell's Old Boys

