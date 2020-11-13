Boca Juniors vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Boca Juniors are set to play hosts to Talleres Cordoba at La Bombonera on Sunday in their next Argentine Primera Division fixture.

Boca Juniors come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Newell's Old Boys last Monday at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

Goals from former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez and centre-back Lisandro Lopez secured the win for Miguel Angel Russo's side.

Final del partido

¡GANOOOOOOOO BOCA!



Newell’s 0 - #Boca 2 (40’ Tevez y 76’ López) pic.twitter.com/gLQpo3Ysxq — Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 9, 2020

Talleres Cordoba, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Lanus last Tuesday at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.

A goal from young winger Franco Orozco for Lanus was cancelled out by a late goal from winger Carlos Auzqui as spoils were shared.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the Argentine Primera Division. Boca Juniors beat Talleres Cordoba 2-1 courtesy of goals from Colombia international Sebastian Villa and Tevez. Striker Diego Valoyes scored the consolation goal for Talleres Cordoba.

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-W

Talleres Cordoba form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-D

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Cordoba Team News

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo will be unable to call upon the services of former Atletico Madrid and Benfica winger Eduardo Salvio, with the Argentina international out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues for Russo to contend with.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Talleres Cordoba will be without forward Jonathan Menendez, who is nursing an injury and is unlikely to be available for this game.

Injured: Jonathan Menendez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Cordoba Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada, Julio Buffarini, Lisandro Lopez, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra, Jorman Campunazo, Nicolas Capaldo, Edwin Cardona, Mauro Zarate, Carlos Tevez, Sebastian Villa

Advertisement

Talleres Cordoba Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mauricio Caranta, Nahuel Tenaglia, Juan Komar, Rafa Perez, Augusto Schott, Diego Valoyes, Federico Navarro, Ignacio Mendez, Franco Fragapane, Tomas Pochettino, Favio Cabral

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

Boca Juniors have a talented and experienced squad, including players like Tevez and former West Ham United attacker Mauro Zarate. Colombian internationals Jorman Campunazo and Sebastian Villa could be key in midfield.

Talleres Cordoba, on the other hand, have the likes of Diego Valoyes and Tomas Pochettino in their ranks. Attacker Franco Fragapane could also be a crucial asset in this game.

Boca Juniors will be the favorites to win this game, given their talent and ability.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-0 Talleres Cordoba

Also Read: Barcelona set to sue Neymar amid overpayment allegations