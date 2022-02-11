Bochum vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Bochum will welcome Bayern Munich to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion for a matchday 22 fixture in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Hertha Berlin last weekend. Sebastian Polter scored in the second half to cancel out Ishak Belfodil's first-half opener for the hosts.

Bayern Munich narrowly edged out RB Leipzig in a five-goal thriller on home turf. Josko Gvardiol put through his own net in the second half to decide the game after his side had twice come from behind.

The victory helped the Bavarians extend their lead at the summit to nine points as they continue their quest for a 10th successive Bundesliga crown. Bochum occupy 11th position and have 25 points to show for their efforts in 21 league matches.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have 23 wins from their last 31 matches against Bochum. Seven matches ended in a share of the spoils while Saturday's hosts were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in September, when the Bavarians ran riot in a 7-0 whitewash on home turf on matchday five of the current campaign.

Bochum form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bochum

Danny Blum, Paul Grave and Simon Zoller have been sidelined with injuries. Manuel Riemann, Anthony Losilla, Erhan Masovic and Eduard Lowen are all unavailable.

Injuries: Danny Blum, Paul Grave, Simon Zoller

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Manuel Riemann, Anthony Losilla, Erhan Masovic, Eduard Lowen

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer have both been ruled out with injuries, while Jamal Musiala tested positive for COVID-19. Alphonso Davies is unavailable due to heart-related issues.

Injuries: Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Esser; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Robert Tesche, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich (GK); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are strolling their way to yet another league crown and are vastly superior to Bochum.

The home side are dangerously close to the relegation zone and need to start racking up points to avoid immediate relegation back to the second division. A source of hope will be their strong home form, although Bayern's rampant form on the road will be a concern.

Ultimately, the vast difference in class between the two sides is expected to shine through and we are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bochum 1-4 Bayern Munich

