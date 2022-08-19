Bochum vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bochum are set to play Bayern Munich at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bochum come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Andre Breitenreiter's Hoffenheim in their most recent league game. Goals from Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak and Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur secured the win for Hoffenheim. A first-half brace from striker Simon Zoller proved to be a mere consolation for Bochum.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Niko Kovac's Wolfsburg 2-0 in the league. Goals from Germany internationals Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bochum beating Bayern Munich 4-2. Goals from Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, Costa Rican right-back Cristian Gamboa and Philippines international Gerrit Holtmann ensured victory for Bochum.

A brace from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski proved to be a mere consolation for Bayern Munich.

Bochum form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bochum

Bochum manager Thomas Reis will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Patrick Osterhage and Polish midfielder Jacek Goralski, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian left-back Danilo Soares, Greek left-back Kostas Stafylidis, former Mainz winger Gerrit Holtmann and left-back Jannes Horn.

Injured: Jacek Goralski, Patrick Osterhage

Doubtful: Danilo Soares, Kostas Stafylidis, Jannes Horn, Gerrit Holtmann

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without midfielder Leon Goretzka and Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, while there are doubts over the availability of forward Serge Gnabry. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leon Goretzka

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Manuel Riemann, Cristian Gamboa, Vasilios Lampropoulos, Dominique Heintz, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Kevin Stoger, Anthony Losilla, Saidy Janko, Takuma Asano, Silvere Ganvoula M'boussy, Simon Zoller

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bochum finished 13th last season. They have lost both their league games so far, and have a left-back crisis brewing. Striker Sebastian Polter, who scored 10 league goals last season, has signed for Schalke. The responsibility will fall on Simon Zoller to produce the goals.

Bayern Munich, too, lost a striker this summer, with Robert Lewandowski joining Barcelona in a high-profile move. However, in Sadio Mane, Bayern Munich have done well to replace Lewandowski, while also signing young stars like Ryan Gravenberch, Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel.

Bayern Munich to win this game.

Prediction: Bochum 0-4 Bayern Munich

