Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Bochum will invite Eintracht Frankfurt to Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts have won five of their 25 league games and are struggling in 16th place in the standings. Frankfurt have registered 12 wins and are in fourth place with 42 points.

Die Unabsteigbaren have lost one of their last five league games, recording two wins. After a 1-0 home loss to Hoffenheim earlier this month, they overcame league leaders Bayern Munich last week. Goals from Jakov Medić, Ibrahima Sissoko, and Matúš Bero helped them record a comeback 3-2 win.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven league outings. They suffered a third consecutive loss last week, falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Union Berlin. They bounced back with a 4-1 home win over Ajax in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday, thanks to Mario Götze's brace.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 74 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings recording 30 wins. Die Unabsteigbaren are not far behind with 26 wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the hosts and registered a 7-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Bochum have the third-worst goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 25 goals. The visitors have the third-best attacking record, scoring 51 wins.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won just one of their Bundesliga away games in 2025, scoring four goals while conceding seven times.

Die Unabsteigbaren have failed to score in two of their last three home games.

Frankfurt have conceded 10 goals in their last three league games.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren have lost two of their last six league games, with both defeats registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Bernardo is a confirmed absentee after having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week. Matúš Bero picked up an illness and is a doubt. Myron Boadu, Gerrit Holtmann, and Ivan Ordets are back in training and should start from the bench. Moritz Broschinski is sidelined with an injury.

Die Adler have suffered three consecutive losses in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2022 and will look to bounce back here. They have won three of their last seven Bundesliga away games while suffering two losses.

Igor Matanovic, Timothy Chandler, and Kevin Trapp will likely miss this match due to injuries. Aurèle Amenda returned from an injury spell against Ajax on Thursday but Arthur Theate is only expected back after the international break.

Frankfurt have a good recent record against the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

