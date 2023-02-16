Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Bochum will host Freiburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to pick up points this season and find themselves just outside the relegation zone. They were beaten 3-0 by league leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin.

Bochum have picked up just 19 points from 20 games this season and now sit 15th in the league table. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Freiburg endured a difficult return to action after the winter break, consequently falling behind in the title race. However, they returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 2-1 comeback win over Stuttgart featuring two second-half penalties from team top scorer Vincenzo Grifo.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 37 points from 20 games, and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Bochum vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Bochum and Freiburg. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and have failed to keep any in their last 13 across all competitions.

Four of Freiburg's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Only three of Bochum's 13 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Der Blau have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 49.

Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction

Bochum are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, won their last five home league games and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled on the road in the league of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Bochum 2-2 Freiburg

Bochum vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

Poll : 0 votes