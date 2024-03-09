Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Fresh off the back of an impressive victory over West Ham United in the Europa League, Freiburg visit the Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face Bochum in round 25 of the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Having lost the last five meetings between the sides, Thomas Letsch’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and end their two-game losing run.

Bochum were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leipzig last Saturday.

Prior to that, Letsch’s side saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on February 24 courtesy of a 5-2 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park.

With 25 points from 24 matches, Bochum are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, eight points above the relegation playoff spot.

Michael Gregoritsch grabbed the headlines at Europa Park Stadion as he netted in the 81st minute to hand Freiburg a 1-0 win over West Ham in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in mid-week.

Manager Christian Streich will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Breisgau-Brasilianer turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they have failed to win their last six matches.

With 30 points from 24 matches, Freiburg are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with eighth-placed Werder Bremen.

Bochum vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Freiburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bochum have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Freiburg are on a five-match winning streak against Letsch’s men, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Bochum have won just one of their last six Bundesliga matches while losing three and claiming two draws since late January.

Freiburg have lost their last four away games in the league, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since December’s 1-0 victory at Wolfsburg.

Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction

Brimming with confidence from their midweek Europa League victory, Freiburg will head into Sunday’s game with sky-high confidence. Breisgau-Brasilianer take on an out-of-sorts Bochum side and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bochum 1-3 Freiburg

Bochum vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Freiburg (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Bochum)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the sides)