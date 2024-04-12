Bochum vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Bochum welcome Heidenheim to Vonovia Ruhrstadion for a Bundesliga matchday 29 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The home side will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat away to relegation rivals FC Koln last weekend. They went ahead through Felix Passlack's 53rd-minute strike but a harrowing capitulation saw them concede two goals in stoppage time to throw the game away.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with one of the most memorable victories in their history when they claimed a 3-2 home win over Bayern Munich.

They were 2-0 down at half-time courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry. However, they drew level with two goals in the space of a minute from Kevin Sessa and Tim Kleindienst. Kleindienst completed his brace in the 79th minute to complete the spectacular comeback.

The victory saw them climb to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 28 games. Bochum are 15th with 26 points to their name.

Bochum vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Bochum have nine wins, Heidenheim were victorious on four occasions while three games ended in a draw.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Nine of Bochum's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Heidenheim have conceded before the break in their last six away league games (four draws).

Bochum are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (five losses).

Bochum vs Heidenheim Prediction

The circumstances of Bochum's defeat to Koln saw them part ways with Thomas Letsch, with the 55-year-old ending his stint with a six-game winless run (five losses). This has left them just three points above the relegation zone and new manager Heiko Butscher will be hoping to kick-start his tenure on a positive note.

Heidenheim were tipped to struggle in the league this season having gained promotion last term. However, they have taken to the top-flight like a duck to water, despite this being their first season in the Bundesliga.

Bochum have a good recent record in this fixture and we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Heidenheim

Bochum vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals