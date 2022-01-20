Bochum vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Bochum host Koln at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday evening.

Bochum are currently struggling in the Bundesliga at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by Mainz in their last league outing, marking a third defeat and goalless outing in their last four games. They had lost just twice in their eight games prior.

Die Unabsteigbaren sit 11th in the league with 23 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they face Koln at the weekend.

The visitors were beaten 4-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game. A result that spoke more of the sheer dominance of the Bavarians than the wrongdoings of the Billy Goats. They were then beaten by Hamburg on penalties in the DFB-Pokal in midweek after squandering numerous chances during normal time.

Koln are ninth in the Bundesliga table with 28 points from 19 games. They will be looking to shake off their recent results as they look to get their commendable campaign back on track.

Bochum vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Bochum and Koln. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season. Koln won the game 2-1.

Bochum Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Koln Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Bochum vs Koln Team News

Bochum

Simon Zoller and Paul Grave remain the only injury concerns for the hosts ahead of Saturday's game. Danny Blum is a doubt for the game as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Paul Grave

Doubtful: Danny Blum

Suspended: None

Koln

Timo Horn and Marvin Obuz are both recovering from illnesses and are therefore doubts for the game at the weekend. Matthias Kobbing is the only injured player from the visitors' camp while Ellyes Skhiri is currently with Tunisia in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Matthias Kobbing

Doubtful: Timo Horn, Marvin Obuz

Unavailable: Ellyes Skhiri

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Koln Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Benno Schmitz; Salih Ozcan; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Louis Schaub; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Bochum vs Koln Prediction

Bochum have won just one of their last five league games and have failed to score in three of those games. They have however lost just one of their last eight home games across all competitions and will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Saturday.

Koln saw their three-game winning run end at the hands of Bayern Munich in their last league game and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. The visitors should have just enough to pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Koln

