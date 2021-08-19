Bochum vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Newly-promoted Bochum will host Mainz 05 in a matchday two fixture in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Wolfsburg on the opening day of the campaign. Wout Weghorst scored the match-winner in the 22nd minute, having initially missed a penalty.

Mainz picked up a surprise 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig on home turf last weekend. Moussa Niakhate's 12th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bo Svensson: "It was very nice and we deserved to celebrate. But it is only one game of the season. That's why we have to look at the task ahead."

The victory helped them climb up to fifth place in the table, while Bochum are in 13th spot.

Bochum vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 11 occasions in the past and Mainz have the better record with seven wins to their name. Three previous matches ended in a draw, while Bochum were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in the round-of-16 of the DFP Pokal last season when Bochum qualified on penalties after both sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Bocum form guide (including pre-season): L-W-L-L-W

Mainz form guide (including pre-season): W-W-W-W-L

Bochum vs Mainz Team News

Bochum

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players on the treatment table.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (thigh), Maxim Leitsch (knock) and Luis Hartwig (groin) are all unavailable for selection. Danny Blum and Konstantinos Stafylidis are doubts due to them not having adequate match fitness. Furthermore, midfielder Robert Tesche will be suspended for his third minute red card against Wolfsburg.

Injuries: Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Maxim Leitsch, Luis Hartwig

Suspension: Robert Tesche

Doubtful: Danny Blum, Konstantinos Stafylidis

🗣️ #Reis on #BOCM05



We'll keep having setbacks this season, but that's the only way to learn. We improved over the course of the Wolsburg game. More courage, more presence in the game. We got into the game and believed in ourselves. That's how we have to act.

Mainz

Karim Onisiwo is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste, Jean-Paul Boetius also missed the first game due to self-isolation and are doubts for this game as well. Anton Stach remains suspended for one more game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Anton Stach

COVID-19: Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste, Jean-Paul Boetius

Bochum vs Mainz Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Cristian Gamboa; Gerrit Holtmann, Anthony Losilla, Milos Pantovic; Takuma Asano, Silvere Ganvoula; Simon Zoller

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robin Zentner (GK); Alexander Hack, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Aaron Caricol, Leandro Martins, Niklas Tauer, Silvan Widmer; Paul Nebel, Jae-Sung Lee, Jonathan Burkardt

Bochum vs Mainz Prediction

Bochum impressively won the Bundesliga 2. last season and showed their quality despite suffering defeat to Wolfsburg. Mainz were defensively resolute in their victory over Leipzig and this sturdiness at the back could come in handy against Bochum.

We are predicting the sides will cancel themselves out with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Mainz

Edited by Shardul Sant