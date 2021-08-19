Bochum vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Newly-promoted Bochum will host Mainz 05 in a matchday two fixture in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Wolfsburg on the opening day of the campaign. Wout Weghorst scored the match-winner in the 22nd minute, having initially missed a penalty.
Mainz picked up a surprise 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig on home turf last weekend. Moussa Niakhate's 12th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The victory helped them climb up to fifth place in the table, while Bochum are in 13th spot.
Bochum vs Mainz Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on 11 occasions in the past and Mainz have the better record with seven wins to their name. Three previous matches ended in a draw, while Bochum were victorious on one occasion.
Their most recent meeting came in the round-of-16 of the DFP Pokal last season when Bochum qualified on penalties after both sides played out a 2-2 draw.
Bocum form guide (including pre-season): L-W-L-L-W
Mainz form guide (including pre-season): W-W-W-W-L
Bochum vs Mainz Team News
Bochum
The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players on the treatment table.
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (thigh), Maxim Leitsch (knock) and Luis Hartwig (groin) are all unavailable for selection. Danny Blum and Konstantinos Stafylidis are doubts due to them not having adequate match fitness. Furthermore, midfielder Robert Tesche will be suspended for his third minute red card against Wolfsburg.
Injuries: Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Maxim Leitsch, Luis Hartwig
Suspension: Robert Tesche
Doubtful: Danny Blum, Konstantinos Stafylidis
Mainz
Karim Onisiwo is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste, Jean-Paul Boetius also missed the first game due to self-isolation and are doubts for this game as well. Anton Stach remains suspended for one more game.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Anton Stach
COVID-19: Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste, Jean-Paul Boetius
Bochum vs Mainz Predicted XI
Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Cristian Gamboa; Gerrit Holtmann, Anthony Losilla, Milos Pantovic; Takuma Asano, Silvere Ganvoula; Simon Zoller
Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robin Zentner (GK); Alexander Hack, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Aaron Caricol, Leandro Martins, Niklas Tauer, Silvan Widmer; Paul Nebel, Jae-Sung Lee, Jonathan Burkardt
Bochum vs Mainz Prediction
Bochum impressively won the Bundesliga 2. last season and showed their quality despite suffering defeat to Wolfsburg. Mainz were defensively resolute in their victory over Leipzig and this sturdiness at the back could come in handy against Bochum.
We are predicting the sides will cancel themselves out with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Mainz
