Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Bochum will host RB Leipzig at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in the 18th round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will hope to build on their recent results and cause an upset when they host a much stronger side.

Bochum got their third win in the last four league games in a narrow 1-0 victory over St. Pauli on Wednesday evening after failing to win any of the previous 13. The hosts currently sit at the bottom of the league table and will be keen to put together a decent run of games to push out of the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

RB Leipzig saw two players sent off late in their 2-1 loss to Stuttgart on Wednesday and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend. The visitors, who currently sit in fourth place, have struggled to find consistency all season, winning three and losing three of their last six league games and could potentially fall as low as seventh place should they fail to pick up their 10th league win of the season when they make the trip to Bochum this weekend.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's match will mark only the 13th meeting between these two sides. Bochum have won just one of the previous 12 meetings, one ended in a draw while Leipzig won the remaining 10.

The hosts have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of the last five meetings with Leipzig.

The visitors have a dominant goalscoring record in this fixture with nine goals scored in the last five editions.

Bochum have the joint-second worst offensive record and the third-worst offensive record in the German top flight with 15 goals scored and 36 conceded.

Die Roten Bullen have conceded 24 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only four teams in the Bundesliga have conceded fewer.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bochum have a huge task on their hands to avoid defeat but will rely on their recent form and hope it will be enough to earn them a draw against Marco Rose’s side.

Leipzig have endured disappointing results in recent outings and will be looking to turn a corner this weekend. They have been woeful on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 RB Leipzig

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five league matches have featured more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in at least three of their last five league games)

