Bodø / Glimt vs Sarpsborg 08 prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022

Bodø / Glimt will play host to Sarpsborg 08 at Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien – the Norwegian professional league – on Saturday.

Bodø / Glimt clinched the title last season – a back-to-back achievement from the previous season (2020). However, their title defense has not been as impressive as yet.

Glimt sit in sixth spot with 19 points, 11 shy of table toppers Lillestrøm. While struggling in Eliteserien, Bodø / Glimt’s UEFA Champions League campaign kicked off brilliantly with an inspiring 3-0 win over Ki. Sarpsborg 08 are Glimt’s upstairs neighbors in the standings. Both teams are yet to meet this season, but have clashed in the past.

Sarpsborg 08 placed eighth last season in the domestic topflight, which they are yet to annex. Their best record is a third-place spot achieved in 2017. Sarpsborg have also played in the Europa League, reaching the playoff round in 2018-19. The team’s manager Stefan Billborn said their campaign was going as planned. They are in fifth position with 19 points as well.

The Bodø / Glimt challenge comes as an acid test for Sarpsborg. If they truly desire to be great, they need to defeat a great team.

It is going to be another clash between the Titans in Eliteserien. The winner could leap to third spot while the loser could drop to ninth.

Bodø / Glimt vs Sarpsborg 08 Head-to-Head

Bodø / Glimt won two of their last three clashes while the other ended in a draw.

Bodø / Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Sarpsborg 08 form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Bodø / Glimt vs Sarpsborg 08 Team News

Midfielder Sondre Brunstad Fet will miss action due to a meniscus injury. Midfielder Morten Konradsen is having knee issues.

Injury: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sarpsborg 08

Goalkeeper Simen Vidtun Nilsen faces suspension for a straight red card. Goalkeeper Anders Kristiansen has been sidelined with a finger injury.

Injury: Anders Kristiansen

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Simen Vidtun Nilsen.

Unavailable: None.

Bodø / Glimt vs Sarpsborg 08 Predicted Xls

Bodø / Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin (GK), Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo, Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Kristoffersen Hagen, Hugo Vegard Vetlesen, Ola Solbakken, Runar Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino

Sarpsborg 08 (4-2-3-1): Leander Öy (GK), Ole Jorgen Halvorsen, Jorgen Horn, Bjorn Utvik, Joachim Soltvedt, Serge Martinsson Ngouali, Anton Jonsson Saletros, Mikkel Maigaard, Jonathan Lindseth, Tobias Heintz, Guillermo Molins

Bodø / Glimt vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction

Glimt have prevailed in their last two home matches and will hope to maintain that swing on Saturday. Most importantly, pulling off a win over the visitors means moving a step or two above them. The home side will not want to miss a chance. Sarpsborg will fight to safeguard their place by resisting or disrupting Glimt in Bodo.

Bodø / Glimt are expected to win by a slim margin, although it could also end in a stalemate considering the determination of the visitors.

Prediction: Bodø / Glimt 2-1 Sarpsborg 08

