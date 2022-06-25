Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund prediction preview team news and more | Eliteserien 2022

Bodo/Glimt host Aalesund at the Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Bodo/Glimt are currently 7th in the league, five points off the top 3. Kjetili Knutsen's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Aalesund on Sunday.

Aalesund are currently 8th in the table, tied on points with their opponents. Lars Arne Nilsen's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bodo/Glimt on Sunday.

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt Sjekk den ut der du hører podkast! Det har vært motbakke for Sondre Brunstad Fet på banen i 2022 ... I den siste podkasten 4-3-3 stikker han innom for å prate om skadesituasjonen og kampen mot Aalesund!Sjekk den ut der du hører podkast! Det har vært motbakke for Sondre Brunstad Fet på banen i 2022 ... I den siste podkasten 4-3-3 stikker han innom for å prate om skadesituasjonen og kampen mot Aalesund! 👏 Sjekk den ut der du hører podkast! https://t.co/7Rb6QTAInR

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Head-to-Head

Bodo/Glimt have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last five meetings against Aalesund.

Bodo/Glimt came away as 7-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November 2020. Ulrik Saltnes and Kasper Junker both scored braces on the night, while Hugo Vetlesen, Ola Solbakken and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan also got on the scoresheet as Aalesund were put to the sword.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Aalesund Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt have no new injury worries following their 5-0 win against Harstad last time out. Morten Konradsen is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Morten Konradsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aalesund

Aalesund came away unscathed from their 3-0 win against Hodd last time out. Nilsen will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Predicted XI

AaFK - Aalesunds FK @AalesundsFK

aafk.no/nyheter/feiret… Kampen er over på Høddvoll etter at vi slo vertene 3-0 i 2. NM-runde. Kampen er over på Høddvoll etter at vi slo vertene 3-0 i 2. NM-runde. aafk.no/nyheter/feiret…

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Brice Wembangomo, Marius Christopher Hoibraten, Brede Mathias Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahi Pellegrino, Joel Myuka, Victor Boniface

Aalesund Predicted XI (5-4-1): Sten Michael Grytebust; Isak Dybvik, Alexander Juel Andersen, Besim Serbecic, David Fallman, Petar Golubovic; Simen Bolkan Nordli, Erikson Lima, Kristoffer Barmen, Torbjorn Kallevag; Sigurd Haugen

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form this season, Bodo/Glimt should have enough quality to get past Aalesund on Sunday.

We predict Bodo/Glimt will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Aalesund

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far