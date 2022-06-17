Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022

Kristiansund take on Bodo/Glimt at the Kristiansund Stadium in the Eliteserien on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Kristiansund are currently bottom of the league, eight points away from safety. Christian Michelsen's side are yet to win a league game this season and have lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bodo/Glimt on Saturday.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, are currently 8th in the table, eight points off the top 3. Kjetil Knutsen's side have been in inconsistent form of late and will be heading into the game off the back of a 3-1 loss against Molde last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Kristiansund on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

Bodo/Glimt have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last five meetings against Kristiansund.

Bodo/Glimt came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in August 2021. Amahl Pellegrino's hattrick secured the win on the night.

Kristiansund Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Solbakken will be a huge miss for Bodo/Glimt

Kristiansund

Aliou Coly is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Andreas Hopmark and Dan Peter Ulvestad are both out injured.

Injured: Andreas Hopmark, Dan Peter Ulvestad

Doubtful: Aliou Coly

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

Ola Solbakken is a doubt for the game. Apart from that, Knutsen will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ola Solbakken

Suspended: None

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Kristiansund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Serigne Mbaye; Christoffer Aasbak, Nikolai Hopland, Marius Svanberg Alm, Snorre Nilsen; Amidou Diop, Sander Erik Kartum; Bendik Bye, Liridon Kalludra, Torgil Owre Gjertsen; Moses Mawa

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraten, Brede Mathias Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Sorli, Runar Espejord

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

It's hard to see Kristiansund taking anything away from the game on Saturday given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict that Bodo/Glimt will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Kristiansund 0-2 Bodo/Glimt

