Molde vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Norwegian Eliteserien 2021-22

Molde will go into this match with revenge on their minds after conceding the title last season.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 01:51 PM IST
Preview

Molde will take on Bodo/Glimt in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday as the hosts look to cut the gap at the top.

Molde will come into this game on the back of a win against Sarpsborg. The result, however, kept them third in the Eliteserien with one game in hand.

The visitors, on the other hand, could only muster a 2-2 draw against Stromsgodset on Thursday.

Servitøren av helgas to scoringer ble stemt frem til 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲! 💙Gratulerer, Magnus! 🐺 https://t.co/qBLRtOEQE5

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

Molde have faced their rivals on Sunday on 89 occasions, winning close to 40 percent of those ties. On 21 occasions, the spoils have been shared between the two teams. The last time they met each other, however, it was the visitors who took home all three points.

Molde form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Bodo/Glimt form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Tobias leverte! 👏🏼 https://t.co/nss2iwhMP8

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Molde

Erling Moe has almost a full contingent of players available to him, as Stian Gregersen has returned from suspension. Ola Brynhildsen is the only absentee through injury.

Injured: Ola Brynhildsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

There are no injured or suspended players in the Bodo/Glimt squad at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

Molde Predicted XI (4-4-2) : Andreas Linde (GK); Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sheriff Sinyan, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Erling Knudtzon, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ellingsen; Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Björn Sigurdason, Eirik Ulland Andersen

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraaten, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampstead; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Gilbert Koomson.

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Molde will look to continue their winning form as they take on Bodo/Glimt on Sunday.

The hosts have been in excellent form this season, both in Norway and in the Europa League, and will look to get a head start at this stage of the campaign.

The defending champions, however, will have their task cut out as they fumbled early on in the defense of their title. Bodo/Glimt already find themselves 10 points off leaders Lillestrom. With just one win in their last five league outings, they will have a lot of catch-up to do.

This remains a tough fixture to call, with Molde being the slight favorites courtesy of their history and recent form in the division.

A victory for Molde is on the cards.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Edited by Peter P
हिन्दी