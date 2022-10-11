Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

Bodo/Glimt are set to play Arsenal at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Bodo/Glimt come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Sandefjord in the Eliteserien. A second-half brace from midfielder Hugo Vetlesen and goals from left-back Brice Wembangomo and attacker Amahl Pellegrino sealed the deal for Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt. Dutch centre-back Quint Jansen scored the goal for Sandefjord.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 3-2 in the English Premier League. A brace from forward Bukayo Saka and a goal from Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli secured the win for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino scored the goal for Liverpool.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have faced Bodo/Glimt once before; Arsenal won that game.

Experienced attacker Amahl Pellegrino has scored 21 goals in the Eliteserien for Bodo/Glimt.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in the league for Arsenal.

Forward Bukayo Saka has registered seven goal contributions in the league for Arsenal.

Brazil international Gabriel Martinelli has six goal contributions in the league for Arsenal.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are 2nd in the Eliteserien this season. The Norwegian club have made their name as an exciting outfit who have produced some exciting performances in Europe in recent times, and it is not surprising to see manager Kjetil Knutsen linked with clubs in England. The club continues to play good football under Knutsen's leadership.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been an excellent outfit this season, and have arguably been the best team in the Premier League this season. They are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. Arsenal are already in direct negotiations to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract, talks have been ongoing for weeks. "I want to stay", Gabriel said.Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. Arsenal are already in direct negotiations to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract, talks have been ongoing for weeks. "I want to stay", Gabriel said. 🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. https://t.co/scxhpsRMAf

Arsenal's attack, including Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, have impressed. Jesus has immediately slotted into Arsenal's attack following his summer arrival from Manchester City, and the 25-year old has been one of the best forwards in the league so far.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK A reminder that Martinelli had four trials with Man United before joining Arsenal A reminder that Martinelli had four trials with Man United before joining Arsenal 👀 https://t.co/M2qjGMuMBM

In defence, Benjamin White and William Saliba in particular have excelled. Saliba, in particular, has cemented his position in Arsenal's defence, after some tumultuous years. The France international has been compared to Virgil van Dijk, and it can be argued that this season the 21-year old has been better.

Arsenal look excellent, and will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Arsenal

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Poll : 0 votes