Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Bodo/Glimt will welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Aspmyra Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The hosts were awarded 3-0 away victory over Aalesund in the Norwegian NM Cup on Sunday.

Prior to that, they successfully navigated their way past Celtic with a 5-1 aggregative victory in the playoff last month. A 3-1 victory in Glasgow was followed by a 2-0 victory in Norway.

AZ Alkmaar secured a 3-1 victory away to Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Jesper Karlsson starred with a brace to guide his side to a comfortable win.

They secured their spot at this stage of the competition by virtue of their first-placed finish in Group D last year.

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Bodo/Glimt are currently flying high and are unbeaten in their last 14 competitive home matches (winning 12) and successfully defended their Eliteserien crown in December.

AZ Alkmaar are also on an impressive run of form and have won each of their last seven games away from home (including victories over the Eredivisie's top two).

Bodo/Glimt form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Sorli is still ruled out with a knee injury.

Injury: Sondre Sorli

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

Fredrik Midtsjo and Yusuf Barasi are unavailable due to injuries, while Jelle Duin is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Fredrik Midtsjo, Yusuf Barasi

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jelle Duin

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joshua Smits (GK); Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraaten, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampstead; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Ola Solbakken

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Vindahl (GK); Aslak Witry, Bruno Martins Indi, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Yukinari Sugawara; Hakon Evjen, Jerdy Clasen, Tijjani Reijnders, Dani de Wit; Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

AZ Alkmaar had one of the best defensive records in the group stage, although their rearguard is bound to be tested against a rampant Bodo/Glimt attack.

Games involving the hosts are usually end-to-end affairs and there is little to choose from between the two sides. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

