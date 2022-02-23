Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt invite Celtic to the Aspmyra Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts secured a 3-1 win in the first leg to shock Celtic at Celtic Park last week and have the upper hand heading into the second leg tie. They have also had a week's rest ahead of this game and will be looking to making it count.

Celtic maintained their top spot in the Scottish Premiership as they secured a 3-2 win over Dundee FC on Sunday. Giorgos Giakoumakis bagged a hat-trick and will be hoping to continue his form into the second leg fixture.

UEFA Europa Conference League



Who will go through?



A place in the last 16 is at stake!

Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This will be only the second competitive meeting between the two sides. The first leg tie ended in a 3-1 win for Bodo/Glimt as Daizen Maeda scored the only consolation goal for the then hosts.

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts have no injury concerns for this home game against the Bhoys. Nikita Khaikin will miss the game, having picked up the third yellow card of the campaign in UEFA competitions in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nikita Khaikin

Celtic

Albian Ajeti's future with the club is in doubt and it is unclear whether he will travel with the squad to Norway. Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull continue their recoveries from hamstring injuries and will not be available for selection here.

The team decided to cancel their training session at Thursday's venue on account of poor weather conditions, a decision that might have an impact on their performance here.

Injured: Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull

Doubtful: Albian Ajeti

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joshua Smits (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten, Morten Agnes Konradsen; Ulrik Saltnes, Hugo Vetlesen, Sondre Fet; Amahl Pellegrino, Ola Solbakken, Runar Espejord

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton, Reo Hatate; Jota, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda

Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their Europa Conference League campaign so far. Their 6-1 win over Roma at home was one of their best performances of the season and they will be hoping for a similar outing here.

It is unlikely that they'll suffer a defeat here but Celtic are not expected to give up without a fight. They have been in incredible form in the league and just need to channel that in the continental competition.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Celtic

