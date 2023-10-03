Bodo/Glimt vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Bodo/Glimt and Club Brugge square off at the Aspmyra Stadion in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Stromsgodset in the Eliteserien. Tobias Gulliksen and Ulrik Saltnes scored in either half to propel their side to the top of the table.

Brugge, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Sint-Truiden at home. They went ahead through Andreas Skov Olsen at the start of the second half but were pegged back by Aboubakary Koita's 63rd-minute strike.

Ronny Deila's side will now turn their focus to the continent, where they also led a lead slip at home in a 1-1 draw with Besiktas. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, could not be separated from their opponents in a goalless draw at Lugano.

The respective stalemates left all four sides in Group D tied on four points.

Bodo/Glimt vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between the two sides.

Brugge's last 10 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Bodo/Glimt are on an 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning seven.

Brugge have drawn five of their last seven competitive games, drawing their last four games 1-1.

Bodo/Glimt have won 17 of their last 20 home games in UEFA competitions.

Brugge are facing Norwegian opposition in European competition for the first time in 15 years.

The opening goal in five of Brugge's last seven Conference League games has been scored inside 30 minutes.

Bodo/Glimt vs Club Brugge Prediction

Everything is up for grabs in Group D, with it being the only group across all three European competitions where all four teams played out a draw on matchday one.

Both sides like to play on the front foot, so an exciting game with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. Bodo/Glimt have a strong home record, with the Aspmyra Stadion a daunting prospect to visit for opponents.

Brugge have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks, so expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalfest.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Brugge

Bodo/Glimt vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals