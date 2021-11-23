×
Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt were held to a 0-0 draw by CSKA Sofia in the reverse
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Nov 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Preview

Bodo/Glimt host CSKA Sofia at the Aspmyra Stadion on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with one eye on a last-16 spot.

With two wins and draws apiece so far, the Norwegian side are on top of Group C with eight points, one clear of Serie A giants AS Roma. They stunned Europe with their fearsome potential, thrashing Jose Mourinho's side 6-1 last month before holding them to a 2-2 draw in Rome.

They're not to be taken lightly, although CSKA Sofia managed to hold the side to a goalless draw on matchday two. But can they repeat the trick away from home? For the record, Glimt have scored a combined nine goals in two home games thus far. Also, the Bulgarian side are rock-bottom with just a point in the bag.

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head

The reverse fixture in September was their first official meeting in Europe, with the sides playing out a goalless draw in the Bulgarian capital.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Sorli is nearing his return from a knee injury he sustained in June, although this match comes too soon for him. Ulrik Saltnes has been out for the last two months with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injured: Sondre Sorli, Ulrik Saltnes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CSKA Sofia

Menno Koch is a long-term absentee, having missed the season with an unknown injury so far, while Ahmed Ahmedov picked up a muscle injury at the start of the month.

Neither are expected to return before January 2022.

Injured: Menno Koch, Ahmed Ahmedov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Lode, Fredrik Bjorkan; Sondre Fet, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Ola Solbakken, Erik Botheim, Amahl Pellegrino.

CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Busatto; Thibaut Vion, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Bradley Mazikou; Geferson, Karlo Muhar; Georgi Yomov, Graham Carey, Yanic Wildschut; Jordy Caicedo.

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have been the surprise package of the group stages, securing some big results along the way as they now sit on the cusp of last-16 qualification.

Sofia, meanwhile, have been the weakest side in the group and don't look capable enough to stop the swashbuckling Norwegian side from cruising to another three points.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 CSKA Sofia

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
