Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt host CSKA Sofia at the Aspmyra Stadion on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with one eye on a last-16 spot.

With two wins and draws apiece so far, the Norwegian side are on top of Group C with eight points, one clear of Serie A giants AS Roma. They stunned Europe with their fearsome potential, thrashing Jose Mourinho's side 6-1 last month before holding them to a 2-2 draw in Rome.

They're not to be taken lightly, although CSKA Sofia managed to hold the side to a goalless draw on matchday two. But can they repeat the trick away from home? For the record, Glimt have scored a combined nine goals in two home games thus far. Also, the Bulgarian side are rock-bottom with just a point in the bag.

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head

The reverse fixture in September was their first official meeting in Europe, with the sides playing out a goalless draw in the Bulgarian capital.

ЦСКА @CSKA_Sofia



🆚

🏆 Лига на конференциите

⏰ Четвъртък, 25 ноември, 22:00 ч.

🏟️ „Аспмира“, Будьо 🥶

🏴 главен Игал Фрид, помощници Давид Битон и Матитиаху Якобов 🇮🇱

📺 Max Sport 3



#UECL #GlimtCSKA ✈️ Следващ мач: @Glimt 🟡⚫🏆 Лига на конференциите⏰ Четвъртък, 25 ноември, 22:00 ч.🏟️ „Аспмира“, Будьо 🥶🏴 главен Игал Фрид, помощници Давид Битон и Матитиаху Якобов 🇮🇱📺 Max Sport 3 ✈️ Следващ мач: 🆚 @Glimt 🟡⚫🏆 Лига на конференциите⏰ Четвъртък, 25 ноември, 22:00 ч.🏟️ „Аспмира“, Будьо 🥶🏴 главен Игал Фрид, помощници Давид Битон и Матитиаху Якобов 🇮🇱📺 Max Sport 3#UECL #GlimtCSKA

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Sorli is nearing his return from a knee injury he sustained in June, although this match comes too soon for him. Ulrik Saltnes has been out for the last two months with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injured: Sondre Sorli, Ulrik Saltnes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt



Mye står på spill på torsdag, ikke gå glipp av moroa! 🤩Billetter finner du på 📞 Sluttspill? Det er Bodø/Glimt som ringer #glimt Mye står på spill på torsdag, ikke gå glipp av moroa! 🤩Billetter finner du på glimt.no 📞 Sluttspill? Det er Bodø/Glimt som ringer #glimtMye står på spill på torsdag, ikke gå glipp av moroa! 🤩Billetter finner du på glimt.no https://t.co/t4TbWaqNX3

CSKA Sofia

Menno Koch is a long-term absentee, having missed the season with an unknown injury so far, while Ahmed Ahmedov picked up a muscle injury at the start of the month.

Neither are expected to return before January 2022.

Injured: Menno Koch, Ahmed Ahmedov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Lode, Fredrik Bjorkan; Sondre Fet, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Ola Solbakken, Erik Botheim, Amahl Pellegrino.

CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Busatto; Thibaut Vion, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Bradley Mazikou; Geferson, Karlo Muhar; Georgi Yomov, Graham Carey, Yanic Wildschut; Jordy Caicedo.

Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have been the surprise package of the group stages, securing some big results along the way as they now sit on the cusp of last-16 qualification.

Sofia, meanwhile, have been the weakest side in the group and don't look capable enough to stop the swashbuckling Norwegian side from cruising to another three points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 CSKA Sofia

Edited by Vishal Subramanian