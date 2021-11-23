Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt host CSKA Sofia at the Aspmyra Stadion on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with one eye on a last-16 spot.
With two wins and draws apiece so far, the Norwegian side are on top of Group C with eight points, one clear of Serie A giants AS Roma. They stunned Europe with their fearsome potential, thrashing Jose Mourinho's side 6-1 last month before holding them to a 2-2 draw in Rome.
They're not to be taken lightly, although CSKA Sofia managed to hold the side to a goalless draw on matchday two. But can they repeat the trick away from home? For the record, Glimt have scored a combined nine goals in two home games thus far. Also, the Bulgarian side are rock-bottom with just a point in the bag.
Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head
The reverse fixture in September was their first official meeting in Europe, with the sides playing out a goalless draw in the Bulgarian capital.
Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W
CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W
Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Team News
Bodo/Glimt
Sondre Sorli is nearing his return from a knee injury he sustained in June, although this match comes too soon for him. Ulrik Saltnes has been out for the last two months with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Injured: Sondre Sorli, Ulrik Saltnes
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
CSKA Sofia
Menno Koch is a long-term absentee, having missed the season with an unknown injury so far, while Ahmed Ahmedov picked up a muscle injury at the start of the month.
Neither are expected to return before January 2022.
Injured: Menno Koch, Ahmed Ahmedov
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI
Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Lode, Fredrik Bjorkan; Sondre Fet, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Ola Solbakken, Erik Botheim, Amahl Pellegrino.
CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Busatto; Thibaut Vion, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Bradley Mazikou; Geferson, Karlo Muhar; Georgi Yomov, Graham Carey, Yanic Wildschut; Jordy Caicedo.
Bodo/Glimt vs CSKA Sofia Prediction
Bodo/Glimt have been the surprise package of the group stages, securing some big results along the way as they now sit on the cusp of last-16 qualification.
Sofia, meanwhile, have been the weakest side in the group and don't look capable enough to stop the swashbuckling Norwegian side from cruising to another three points.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 CSKA Sofia