Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifying 2022–23

Bodo/Glimt and Dinamo Zagreb lock horns at the Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff round clash on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Eliteserien side saw off FK Žalgiris in the third round of the qualifiers, while the visiting side claimed an emphatic 6-3 aggregate win over Ludogorets.

Bodo/Glimt continued their surge to the top of the Eliteserien standings as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Sarpsborg last Friday.

They have now turned their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they saw off FK Žalgiris 6-1 on aggregate to cruise through the third round.

Bodo/Glimt are currently unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions, picking up an impressive six wins and one draw since July’s 1-0 loss against Linfield.

Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb maintained their fine start to the Croatian HNL campaign as they claimed a 4-1 victory over Hajduk Split last time out.

Prior to that, they saw off Ludogorets Razgrad 6-3 on aggregate when the sides met in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Dinamo Zagreb are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions, stretching back to April’s 1-0 loss against Hajduk Split.

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, who will be looking to pick up a vital first-leg victory and continue their charge for a place in Europe’s biggest club tournament.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Nikita Haikin, Sondre Fet and Ola Solbakken are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Nikita Haikin, Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

The Croatian outfit head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Isak Amundsen, Marius Hoibraten, Ask Tjaerandsen-Skau; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mvuka, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livaković; Stefan Ristovski, Boško Šutalo, Dino Perić, Robert Ljubičić; Arijan Ademi, Josip Mišić; Dario Špikić, Martin Baturina, Mislav Oršić; Josip Drmic

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have been near-impenetrable on their home turf, winning their last seven games since the start of June. However, Dinamo Zagreb are more than capable of ending this run as they head into Tuesday unbeaten in 20 consecutive outings across all competitions.

With that said, we anticipate a thrilling contest, with both sides holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb

