Bodo/Glimt vs FC Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Bodo/Glimt and FC Twente return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the Aspmyra Stadion in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. Having suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Netherlands, Kjetil Knutsen’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and book their spot in the round of 16.

Bodo/Glimt European dreams suffered a slight blow last Thursday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Twente after conceding a 95th-minute winner at the De Grolsch Veste.

Before that, Knutsen’s side picked up four wins and two draws from their eight Europa League group-stage games to finish ninth in the table, narrowly finishing behind Rangers in the coveted eighth place on goal difference.

Bodo/Glimt head into Thursday’s clash on a run of one win from their last six matches across all competitions and will need to be at their best if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Sayfallah Ltaief and Ricky van Wolfswinkel were both on target to fire Twente to victory over the Glimt as the Dutch side placed one foot in the round of 16 of the Europa League last week.

Joseph Oosting’s men maintained their fine run of results on Sunday when they secured a 2-0 victory over Waalwijk in the Eredivisie, where they sit sixth in the table with 39 points from 22 matches.

Twente head into Thursday’s Europa League return leg unbeaten in six back-to-back games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since January’s 1-0 loss against NAC Breda.

Bodo/Glimt vs FC Twente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Bodo/Glimt and Twente, with the Dutch outfit claiming a 2-1 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Bodo/Glimt have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Twente are yet to suffer defeat away from home in the Europa League, picking up one win and three draws while scoring six goals and conceding five in that time.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in 14 of their 16 competitive home games this season, claiming 13 wins and one draw so far.

Bodo/Glimt vs FC Twente Prediction

Twente got the job done on home turf in the first leg and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling in Norway on Thursday. Oosting’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to come out on top once again, securing their spot in the next phase of Europe’s second-tier tournament.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 FC Twente

Bodo/Glimt vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Twente’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)

