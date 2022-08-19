Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking to pick up a seventh win on the spin in the Norwegian Eliteserien, Bodo/Glimt play host to HamKam at the Aspmyra Stadion on Saturday.

The visiting side are currently on a run of eight consecutive games without a win across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Bodo/Glimt placed one foot in the group stages of the Champions League as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their qualifying playoff clash on Tuesday.

They have now turned their attention to the Eliteserien, where they are currently on a six-game winning streak, stretching back to April’s 3-2 loss against Odd.

The Glimt are currently second in the league standings, level on 37 points with third-placed Lillestrom and five off league leaders Molde FK.

Elsewhere, HamKam suffered a third-round exit from the NM Cup as they were beaten on penalties by Tromso after a goalless draw in extra time.

The result was in keeping with their poor form in the Eliteserien, where they are currently on a seven-game winless run, picking up four points from a possible 21.

With 19 points from 18 games, HamKam are currently 13th in the league table, level on points with Sarpsborg in the relegation playoff spot.

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Head-To-Head

Bodo Glimt have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from their last nine encounters. HamKam are yet to taste victory against the Glimt, while five games have ended all square.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

HamKam Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The Glimt remain without Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen, who are currently recuperating from knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

HamKam

Barring any late fitness issues, HamKam head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julian Faye Lund; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino

HamKam Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nicholas Hagen; Fernan Faerron, Hasan Kurucay, Vetle Skjaervik; Aleksander Melgalvis, Fredrik Sjølstad, Kristian Onsrud, Hernández-Foster, Vegard Kongsro; Alexander Kirkevold, Jonas Enkerud

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Prediction

HamKam’s next task sees them go up against a rampant Bodo/Glimt side, who are currently firing on all cylinders. The Glimt have picked up six consecutive wins in the league and we predict they will continue this impressive streak and extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 HamKam

