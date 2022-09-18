Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Bodo/Glimt play host to Haugesund at the Aspmyra Stadion in round 23 of the Eliteserien on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the teams since 2018.

Bodo/Glimt picked up their first win in Group A of the Europa League as they saw off FC Zurich 2-1 on home turf last Thursday.

The Glimt have now turned their attention to the Eliteserien, where they have lost their last two outings.

Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the league standings after picking up 41 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Haugesund made it two wins from two last time out when they edged out Rosenborg 2-1 on home turf.

This followed a similar 2-1 victory over Tromso which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 28 points from 22 games, Haugesund are currently 10th in the Eliteserien table, one point off ninth-placed Stromsgodset.

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Haugesund have picked up eight wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Haugesund Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The Glimt will be without Sondre Fet and Brede Moe, who have been ruled out through knee and groin injuries respectively.

Injured: Sondre Fet, Brede Moe

Suspended: None

Haugesund

Twenty-four-year-old forward Sondre Liseth is currently injured and will play no part in Sunday’s matchup.

Injured: Sondre Liseth

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Marius Lode, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Albert Gronbaek

Haugesund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Egil Selvik; Peter Therkildsen, Søren Reese, Anders Bærtelsen, Thore Pedersen; Martin Krygård, Magnus Christensen, Christos Zafeiris; Julius Eskesen, Alexander Søderlund, Mads Sande

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Prediction

Buoyed by ending their three-game winless run, Bodo/Glimt will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. While Haugesund have been solid in recent weeks, they have struggled for results away from home, where they have lost three of their last four games. We predict a thrilling contest, with the Glimt claiming all three points.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Haugesund

