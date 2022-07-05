Bodo/Glimt vs KI prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Bodo/Glimt will get their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign underway at home against KI on Wednesday.

The hosts took part in the first round qualification fixtures last season as well but failed to qualify for the group stage. They qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League finals, losing to eventual champions AS Roma in the quarterfinals.

KI, meanwhile, have never qualified for the Champions League group stage and will hope to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Bodo/Glimt saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 defeat against Odd in the Eliteserien. KI, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak in the Faroe Islands Premier League.

Bodo/Glimt vs KI Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

KI form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Bodo/Glimt vs KI Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Lasse Nordas, Sigurd Kvil, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, and Ola Solbakken will not recover in time from their respective injuries. Solbakken and Nordas have been included in the squad and could feature in the second leg.

Injured: Lasse Nordaa, Sigurd Kvil, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Ola Solbakken.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

KI

Joannes Danielsen returned to the club last month and has been added to the squad for the first leg. Jonn Johannesen, Dmytro Lytvyn and Odmar Faero missed the last league game against NSI because of injury and will not travel to Bodo for the first leg.

Injured: Jonn Johannesen, Dmytro Lytvyn, Odmar Faero.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt vs KI Predicted XIs

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Victor Boniface, Amahl Pellegrino.

KI (4-2-3-1): Mathias Rosenorn (GK); Mads Boe Mikkelsen, Jesper Brinck, Heini Vatnsdal, Patrick da Silva; Rene S Joensen, Jakup B Andreasen; Arni Frederiksberg, Claes Kronberg, Joannes Bjartalío; Anders Holvad.

Bodo/Glimt vs KI Prediction

The two teams have recorded four wins in their last five games across competitions. Bodo did well in their European campaign last season and have an advantage when it comes to experience in continental competitions.

Given the home advantage for the Norwegian team, they should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 KI.

