Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Lazio to Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The hosts overcame Olympiacos 4-2 in the round of 16, while the Biancocelesti overcame Viktoria Plzen 3-2 last month.
Superlaget extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games last week, recording a 3-0 home win over HamKam in the Eliteserien. Ulrik Saltnes bagged a brace, while Kasper Høgh had a goal and an assist to his name. They will play in the quarterfinals of a UEFA competition for the first time since 2022.
The visitors returned to winning ways after four games last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Atalanta in Serie A. Gustav Isaksen scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru picking up his first assist of the league campaign. They will play in the quarterfinals of the Europa League for the first time since 2018.
Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The Biancocelesti have met a Norwegian team just twice, with both meetings taking place against Rosenberg in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2015-16 campaign. They won both the home and away games.
- Bodo have played Italian teams 11 times in all competitions. They have registered three wins while suffering seven losses.
- Lazio have won three of their last 10 games in all competitions. Notably, all three wins have been registered away from home.
- Bodo/Glimt have won their last six home games in all competitions. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period.
Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio Prediction
Glimt have won their last four home games in the Europa League, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, their three wins against Italian teams have been registered at home.
Le Aquile have won just one of their last five games, playing three 1-1 draws. They have won three of their last four away games, scoring five goals. Notably, they have won four of their last five away games in the Europa League, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form.
Nicolò Rovella was sent off in the round of 16 against Plzen and is suspended for this match. He will be available for the second leg. Nuno Tavares picked up a fresh muscle injury against Atalanta and is sidelined for at least two weeks. Alessio Romagnoli was absent against Atalanta with a fever and faces a late fitness test.
Bodo/Glimt have a good recent home record, and the visitors have recorded three draws in their last five games. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Lazio
Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes