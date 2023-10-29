Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2023

Fresh off the back of an impressive Conference League victory over Besiktas, Bodo/Glimt take on Lillestrom in round 26 of the Norwegian Eliteserien on Monday.

Eirik Bakke’s men have failed to pick up a win in their last six visits to the Aspmyra Stadion and will head into the game looking to end this dry spell.

Bodo/Glimt picked up their first win in Group D of their Conference League last Thursday when they thrashed Turkish powerhouse Besiktas 3-1 on home turf.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of results in the Eliteserien, where they are on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last seven outings, picking up five wins and two draws since August’s 3-0 loss against Viking.

With 58 points from 25 matches, Bodo/Glimt currently sit at the top of the league table with a six-point lead over second-placed Viking.

Lillestrom, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Valerenga 2-0 at the Arasen Stadion.

Prior to that, Bakke’s men were on a two-match losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against Brann and Stabaek respectively.

Lillestrom have now picked up 12 wins, two draws and lost 10 of their 25 matches so far to collect 39 points and sit sixth in the Eliteserien table.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Lillestrom hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Bodo/Glimt have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

The Glimt are unbeaten in their last six home games against Lillestrom, claiming four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2016.

Lillestrom are on a run of three consecutive away games without a win in the league, picking up one point from a possible nine since August’s 2-1 victory at Stromsgodset.

Bodo/Glimt have won six of their last seven home matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Club Brugge on October 5 being the exception.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom Prediction

While Lillestrom will be looking to pick up where they left off last time out, they face a Bodo/Glimt side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

With 66 goals scored, the Glimt boast the division’s best attacking record this season and we see them running riot in front of their home supporters once again.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Lillestrom

Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Bodo/Glimt’s last seven games)