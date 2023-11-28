Bodo/Glimt vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Bodo/Glimt and Lugano will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League matchday five fixture on Thursday (November 30th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Brann in the Eliteserien over the weekend. Bard Finne was the star of the show as he scored a brace and provided a pair of assists to Niklas Castro to inspire the victory.

Lugano, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Yverdon with a 5-0 away victory in the Swiss Super League. All five goals came after the break, with Uran Bislimi providing two assists while Zan Celar scored a brace in the rout.

Mattia Croci-Torti's side will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat away to Club Brugge. Bodo/Glimt claimed a 2-1 away victory over Besiktas.

The win left the Norwegians in second spot in Group D with seven points to show for their efforts in four games, while Lugano are third on four points.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw in September.

Four of Lugano's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Seven of Bodo/Glimt's last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Lugano have failed to score in the first half in their last eight European games.

Bodo/Glimt have won 13 of their 15 home games in the Conference League (one draw).

Bodo/Glimt's defeat to Brann ended their seven-game winning streak in all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lugano Prediction

Bodo/Glimt recently won a third league title in four years with two games to spare and this will allow them to focus completely on the Conference League. Knuesten Kjetil's side currently hold a three-point advantage in second spot and are on course to qualify for the knockout rounds of UEFA competitions for the third successive season.

The Norwegian champions still have a shot at the top spot and need to win here ahead of their crunch clash with table-toppers Club Brugge. Lugano are also in the conversation, albeit with lower chances of success.

Bodo/Glimt have a strong home record and we are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Lugano

Bodo/Glimt vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Glimt to score over 1.5 goals