Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Bodo/Glimt and Maccabi Tel Aviv return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with the Israeli outfit claiming a dominant victory over Maccabi Netanya.

Bodo/Glimt were condemned to a second consecutive friendly defeat in the new year last Wednesday when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Sparta Prague at the Banús Football Center.

Before that, Glimt wrapped up their schedule for 2024 with two consecutive victories, seeing off Lillestrom 5-2 in the Europa League on December 1, two weeks before claiming a 2-1 win over Besiktas in the Europa League.

Bodo/Glimt have picked up 10 points from their six Europa League matches to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Real Sociedad and Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League last time out.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Maccabi Bnei Reine in the State Cup on January 15, a result which saw their 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Maccabi Tel Aviv now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have upped the ante, claiming two wins from their last two games, having lost each of the first four matches to start the campaign.

Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bodo/Glimt and Maccabi Tel Aviv, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Bodo/Glimt have lost just one of their most recent five competitive games while claiming three wins and one draw since November.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a run of eight back-to-back away matches without defeat, picking up five wins and three draws since a 5-0 hammering against Ajax on November 7.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 home games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and one draw since mid-July.

Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

While Maccabi have turned a corner in the Europa League, they are in for a stern challenge against a Bodo/Glimt side who have been tough to beat at home this season. While we expect the visitors to put up a fight, we are backing the Norwegian outfit to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Bodo/Glimt’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the Glimt’s last five outings)

