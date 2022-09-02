Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Round 21 of the Norwegian Eliteserien kicks off with a top-of-the-table clash as Bodo/Glimt and Molde FK square off at the Aspmyra Stadion on Saturday.

Having secured a 3-1 victory in May’s reverse fixture, the visitors will head into the weekend aiming to complete a first league double over the Glimt since 2016.

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt Får vi se 8000 gule skjerf på Aspmyra på lørdag? Får vi se 8000 gule skjerf på Aspmyra på lørdag?🔥 https://t.co/zB7N7dezYz

Bodo/Glimt returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Jerv 2-0 away from home last Saturday.

This followed a 4-1 second-leg loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League qualifying playoffs on August 24 which completed a 4-2 aggregate defeat against the Croatian side.

The Glimt head into the weekend unbeaten in eight consecutive league games, claiming seven wins and one draw since July’s 3-2 loss against Odd.

Meanwhile, Molde made it seven wins on the bounce in the Eliteserien last weekend when they edged out Sarpsborg 4-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Bla-hvit secured European football as they claimed a 4-1 aggregate win over Wolfsberger in the qualifying playoffs of the Conference League.

With 48 points from 20 games, Molde currently sit at the top of the Eliteserien table, seven points off Saturday’s hosts in second place.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Head-To-Head

With 20 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Molde boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Bodo/Glimt have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Molde FK Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Predicted XI Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken and Morten Konradsen are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s matchup.

Injured: Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt ‍ Én uke igjen til det braker løs i gruppe A Én uke igjen til det braker løs i gruppe A ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/1w7GjD2D8o

Molde FK

Molde will be without Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Ulrik Saltnes, Albert Gronbaek; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino

Molde FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Martin Bjørnbak, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Erling Knudtzon, Kristian Eriksen, Etzaz Hussain, Emil Breivik, Kristoffer Haugen; Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Prediction

Saturday’s game sees the two sides at the top of the league standings go head-to-head and this makes for a thrilling contest. We expect Bodo/Glimt and Molde to cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Molde FK

