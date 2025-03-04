Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 04, 2025 17:27 GMT
FK Bodo/Glimt v FC Twente - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty
FK Bodo/Glimt will face Olympiacos - UEFA Europa League 2024-25 - Source: Getty

Bodo/Glimt will face Olympiacos at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League last-16 clash. The home side performed well in the league phase of the Europa League, only missing out on automatic round-of-16 qualification due to goal difference.

They locked horns with Eredivisie outfit Twente in the knockout playoffs last month, suffering a 2-1 defeat in their first-leg clash on the road. The Norwegian champions, however, responded superbly in the return leg a week later as they won 5-2 to secure a spot in the last 16.

Olympiacos are enjoying a strong run of results in their domestic assignments at the moment but will break from their Super League title charge this week as they make their return to continental action. They were last in action in Europe back in January, beating Qarabag 3-0 in the final round of the Europa League league phase to secure a seventh-place finish in the table.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the competition back in the 2020-21 season, facing Arsenal and losing the two-legged tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Bodo and Olympiacos.
  • The visitors have had six meetings against Norwegian opposition in competitive action. They have won just one of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.
  • Bodo/Glimt have scored 20 goals in the Europa League this season. Only Galatasaray (22) have scored more.
  • Thrylos have the best defensive record in the Europa League this season with a goal concession tally of just three.
  • Glimt have managed just one clean sheet in their last 13 competitive outings.
Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos Prediction

Superlaget's emphatic triumph over Twente last time out ended a run of consecutive winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have won their last four matches at the Aspmyra Stadion and will be keen to add a fifth this week and potentially plant a foot in the quarterfinals.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are on an outstanding 26-game unbeaten streak stretching back to late October and will head into the midweek clash with confidence sky-high. They have been brilliant on the road of late and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Olympiacos

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Thrylos' last 10 away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)

Edited by Peter P
