Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Bodo/Glimt will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Aspmyra Stadion for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Rosenborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien. They took a halftime lead through Runar Espejord's first-half strike but a brace after the break from Carlo Holse saw the home side claim the maximum points.

PSV strolled to victory in a routine 3-0 home win over NEC Nijmegen. Anwar El-Ghazi, Luuk de Jong and Nony Madueke all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they currently occupy second spot in Group A, having garnered 10 points from five matches. The Eindhoven outfit have already booked their spot in the knockout rounds but need a win to have any chance of topping the group.

Bodo/Glimt sit in third spot and have been eliminated, but victory would guarantee them third spot and passage to the Europa Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in September.

Nine of Bodo/Glimt's last 11 matches in all competitions have produced three or more goals.

PSV have lost just one of their last seven away matches in the Europa League.

Bodo/Glimt have won 14 of their last 15 European home ganes, scoring an average of 2.8 goals across that run.

PSV have lost four of their last six away games.

Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have a chance to end their season on a high, having underperformed in recent weeks. They recently lost their long winning run at home on the continent in their defeat to Arsenal and will want to bounce back on Thursday.

PSV have not had the best of campaigns domestically, although their victory over Arsenal last week helped ease some pressure on coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. Barring an unlikely upset in the game between the Gunners and FC Zurich, the Dutch side will finish in second spot in the group.

Their focus will be on their marquee clash with rivals Ajax this weekend and we are backing Bodo/Glimt to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-2 PSV

Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score 2+ goals

Poll : 0 votes