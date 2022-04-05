Bodo/Glimt vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see Bodo/Glimt host Roma at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt's relentless run in the Europa Conference League has been nothing short of spectacular. They beat Scottish powerhouse Celtic 5-1 on aggregate in the playoffs before seeing off AZ Alkmaar in the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The Norwegian side are currently on their farthest run in Europe and will be looking to go as far as they possibly can.

Roma faced Dutch outfit Vitesse in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. They won the first leg 1-0 via a Sergio Oliveira winner. They then played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg, with star striker Tammy Abraham scoring a late equalizer to ensure the Italian outfit secured an aggregate win.

Jose Mourinho's side are one of the stronger teams in the competition and are favorites to lift the continental title at the end of the season.

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma Head-to-Head

Roma will be looking to take revenge on their Norwegian opponents after failing to beat them in the group stages. Bodo/Glimt carried out a shock 6-1 demolition of the Italian side in their first meeting before playing out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Roma Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Sorlie has returned from his long-term injury, meaning the hosts have a clean bill of health ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo and Leonardo Spinazzola are both injured and will not play against Bodo/Glimt this week, although both players are nearing a return to the squad. Jordan Veretout missed Roma's last game due to COVID-19 and is expected to remain out of the squad this week.

Gianluca Mancini and Sergio Oliveira have both served their one-game suspensions and will return to the squad this week.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jordan Veretout

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraaten, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampstead; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Ola Solbakken

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are in immense form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 33 competitive outings, a run dating back to early August last year. They have performed brilliantly against their midweek opponents in their previous matchups and will be looking to take confidence from that.

Roma are performing well at the moment as they are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions. They failed to beat their Norwegian hosts in the group stages and may have to settle for a draw this week.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Roma

Edited by Peter P