Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Bodo/Glimt and Sarpsborg will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Eliteserien campaign on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-2 victory over Lugano at the same venue in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Amahl Pellegrino scored a brace, while Sondre Fet, Patrick Berg and Oscar Kapskarmo also scored in the win.

The Yellow Horde will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 4-2 defeat away to Brann.

Sarpsborg, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Molde. Mathias Lovik, Kristoffer Haugen and Niklas Odegard all scored to help the visitors leave with three points.

The loss left them in seventh spot in the league, having garnered 41 points from 29 games. Bodo/Glimt are league leaders and were crowned champions with two games to spare.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 11 wins and seven draws in 22 previous games against Sarpsborg, while Sunday's visitors have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Glimt claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in the last 13 head-to-head games, winning nine games in this sequence.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bodo/Glimt have won their last five home games in all competitions on the bounce.

Sarpsborg's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last seven producing at least three goals.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have won a third league title in the last four years and have nothing left to play for. However, they will want to sign off with a victory in their final game to cap off a good week that also saw them advance to the knockout rounds in the Europa League.

Sarpsborg also have nothing but pride to play for and have lost their last two league games on the bounce. The chances of this dismal run ending appear slim, as they have a poor recent record against their hosts.

We are backing Knusten Kjutil's side to claim a multi-goal victory.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Sarpsborg

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score in both halves