Bodo/Glimt vs Sepsi Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Bodo/Glimt host Sepsi at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff.

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 following a pulsating encounter in Romania last week. Faris Pemi Moumbagna opened the scoring for Bodo/Glimt in the 19th minute before Isnik Alimi equalised for Sepsi from the spot in the second half.

Patrick Berg restored the Norwegian side's advantage in the 69th minute only for the Red and Whites to restore parity once again from the spot. Cosmin Matei buried his attempt from 12 yards with only nine minutes remaining.

Bodo/Glimt are looking to make their third consecutive appearance in Europea and will be confident of their chances given their rich recent form. In the last round of the qualifiers, the Lightening beat Pyunik 3-0 home and away.

Meanwhile, Sepsi are looking to get third time lucky to reach the Conference League group stage. In the last two years, Liviu Ciobotariu's side fell short in the qualifiers, going out in the second qualifying round in 2021 and in the third qualifying round in 2022.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sepsi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two sides, following their first-leg clash last week.

Sepsi are unbeaten in 11 games this season.

Sepsi have drawn their last two games across competitions.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in four games, winning three.

Bodo/Glimt's Patrick Berg is looking to score in his third consecutive European qualifier.

Bodo/Glimt have scored at least twice in his last six games.

Sepsi have won their last two away European qualifiers.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in four home games in European qualifiers, winning three.

Bodo/Glimt have kept a clean sheet in four home games in Europe.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sepsi Prediction

Bodo/Glimt blew their lead twice in the first leg but are a different beast at home, as their European record suggests. So, Sepsi's long unbeaten run this season could be coming to an end.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Sepsi

Bodo/Glimt vs Sepsi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No