Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8 2025

Bodo/Glimt play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at the Aspmyra Stadion this Thursday.

Tottenham will go into this game holding a 3-1 lead following their victory in North London last week. However, Bodo/Glimt will fancy themselves to turn over the deficit as they have a stellar home record this season.

So which of these sides will progress into the final in Bilbao on May 21?

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham's win over Bodo/Glimt last week was a largely one-sided match in favour of Ange Postecoglou's side. Spurs scored after just 38 seconds, and had 24 shots compared to Bodo/Glimt's three. The Norwegian side scored from their only shot on target.

Tottenham picked up their first Premier League point since April 6 this past weekend, when they drew 1-1 with West Ham at the London Stadium. The match was hardly an impressive showing, but will at least send Spurs into this game having avoided an away defeat.

While Bodo/Glimt were largely outclassed in last week's first leg, their home form will give them hope here. They have beaten Porto, Besiktas, Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio at home in the Europa League this season, keeping clean sheets against the latter two sides.

Tottenham's away form in Europe this season has not been as strong as their form at home, but it hasn't been bad. Their only losses came to Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar, and both defeats were by a single goal, which would be enough to send them through here. They have also picked up away wins at Ferencvaros, Hoffenheim and Frankfurt.

Tottenham will be without two key players for this match, as both Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison have been sidelined with injuries. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, should be able to call upon a full strength squad for this game.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Much has been made of Bodo/Glimt's home form coming into this game, but it's also hard to forget that Tottenham completely outclassed them last week and were unfortunate to give up a goal.

While the Norwegian side will be confident of a better performance here, on an artificial pitch in an intimidating atmosphere, it's still hard to see Tottenham losing by three clear goals.

Given that Bodo/Glimt will need to come at Tottenham, it's highly likely that Ange Postecoglou's side will score at least one goal on the counter. Do that, and this tie should end in their favour.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Eight of Tottenham's 13 European games this season have featured more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Bodo/Glimt to score in the second half - Yes (Bodo/Glimt have scored in the second half of all three of their home games in the Europa League knockout round).

